High School Football Scores: Sept. 22
GHSA football

Adairsville 28, Ringgold 26

Alpharetta 34, Pope 23

Aquinas 20, Greenbrier 12

Armuchee 28, Coosa 0

Athens Academy 49, Mount Vernon 16

Augusta Christian 38, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 7

B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta 6, OT

Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21

Beach 15, Groves 12

Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, King's Ridge 6

Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21

Blessed Trinity 31, Sprayberry 3

Bowdon 42, Temple 20

Bradley Central, Tenn. 35, Heritage-Catoosa 16

Bradwell Institute 35, McIntosh County Academy 14

Bremen 21, Ridgeland 14

Briarwood 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 7

Buford 30, Marietta 3

Burke County 34, Statesboro 0

Cairo 55, Salem 0

Callaway 38, Redan 6

Calvary Day 42, Savannah Christian Prep 21

Cambridge 27, Chattahoochee 26

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, Fla. 7

Carrollton 49, Hillgrove 0

Cass 40, MLK Jr. 0

Cedar Grove 52, Colquitt County 50

Cedar Shoals 10, East Hall 7

Cedartown 35, Dalton 27

Christian Heritage def. St. Francis, forfeit

Clinch County 45, Frederica 7

Coahulla Creek 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

Coffee 21, Richmond Hill 0

Commerce 38, Banks County 21

Cook 21, Jeff Davis 6

Crawford County 27, Twiggs County 14

Creekside 49, Chapel Hill 14

Crisp County 20, Northside-Warner Robins 16

Darlington 28, Dade County 22

Dawson County 32, West Hall 14

Dooly County 41, Turner County 21

Douglas County 30, Hughes 27

Druid Hills 21, Southeast Whitfield 20, OT

Duluth 63, Discovery 7

Dunwoody 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 15

Eagle's Landing Christian 47, Landmark Christian 7

Early County 34, Mitchell County 8

East Forsyth 21, Walnut Grove 0

East Hamilton, Tenn. 40, Howard 28

East Jackson 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Eastside 39, Flowery Branch 32, 2OT

Effingham County 42, South Effingham 7

Elbert County 39, Jefferson County 14

Emanuel County Institute 15, Johnson County 7

Evans 27, Grovetown 6

Fannin County 42, Gordon Central 0

Fayette County 25, Riverdale 12

Fellowship Christian School 30, Lovett 24

First Presbyterian Day 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0

Fitzgerald 36, Dodge County 7

Forsyth Central 28, Seckinger 12

Fox Creek, S.C. def. GSIC, forfeit

George Walton 28, Brentwood 12

Glascock County 39, Augusta Prep 13

Glynn Academy 22, Brunswick 15

Gordon Lee 21, LaFayette 20

Grayson 40, Lowndes 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 57, Northview 14

Greenville 24, Marion County 21

Griffin 44, West Laurens 27

Harrison 42, Pebblebrook 17

Hart County def. Cross Creek, forfeit

Heard County 37, Clarkston 6

Hephzibah 26, Southeast Bulloch 21

Heritage School 27, Calvary Christian 20

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

Jackson County 35, Apalachee 17

Jefferson 22, Clarke Central 14

Jenkins County 50, Claxton 14

John Milledge 62, Brookwood School 28

Jonesboro 44, Rockdale County 0

Kell 62, Centennial 10

Kennesaw Mountain 36, South Cobb 15

Lake Oconee 46, Loganville Christian 38

Lamar County 13, Social Circle 7

Lambert 23, East Coweta 22

Laney 47, Butler 16

Lanier 35, Habersham Central 14

Liberty County 42, Johnson-Savannah 14

Lincoln County 38, Richmond Academy 6

Lithia Springs 28, Jackson 18

Loganville 48, Heritage-Conyers 40

Lumpkin County 49, Pickens 14

Manchester 46, Chattahoochee County 0

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

McEachern 28, Valdosta 7

McNair 31, Columbia 6

Metter 20, Irwin County 14

Mill Creek 30, Parkview 20

Miller County 14, Sneads, Fla. 13

Model 49, Murray County 7

Monticello 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 7

Mundy's Mill 43, Forest Park 0

Murphy, N.C. 51, New Faith Christian 14

New Manchester 35, Alexander 0

Newnan 21, South Paulding 15

Norcross 27, South Gwinnett 20

North Cobb 42, Milton 27

North Cobb Christian 28, Washington 0

North Florida Christian, Fla. 35, Valwood 21

North Forsyth 41, Shiloh 7

North Gwinnett 48, Berkmar 7

North Hall 27, Cherokee Bluff 17

North Murray 28, Haralson County 16

North Oconee 56, Chestatee 0

Northeast-Macon 48, Southwest Macon 6

Northgate 35, Veterans 14

Oglethorpe County 57, Riverside Military Academy 0

Osborne 14, Woodland Cartersville 0

Peach County 47, Hardaway 6

Peachtree Ridge 34, Meadowcreek 12

Pepperell 45, Chattooga 17

Perry 41, Howard 0

Piedmont 14, Central Fellowship 7

Pierce County 56, Brantley County 6

Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8

Praise 62, Notre Dame Academy 26

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 20

Putnam County 42, T.W. Josey 0

Rabun County 38, Whitefield Academy 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 36, Robbinsville, N.C. 0

Randolph-Clay 42, Baconton 6

Rome 62, Allatoona 0

Roswell 56, Johns Creek 0

Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14

Savannah Country Day 17, Long County 14

Schley County 34, Macon County 7

Screven County 28, Warren County 0

Seminole County 19, Atkinson County 7

Shaw 42, Jordan 6

Skipstone Academy 41, Walker 28

Southwest Georgia Academy 56, Fullington 20

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

St. Andrew's 41, Memorial Day 12

Starr's Mill 20, Troup County 18

Stephenson 48, Tucker 42

Strong Rock Christian 54, Lakeview Academy 0

Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6

Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7

Terrell Academy 35, Deerfield-Windsor 27

Therrell 35, South Atlanta 8

Thomas County Central 55, Godby, Fla. 19

Thomson 57, Washington County 29

Tift County 17, Gadsden County, Fla. 0

Toombs County 35, Tattnall County 0

Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 52, North Clayton 8

Unity Christian 38, Horizon Christian 34

Vidalia 29, Windsor Forest 6

Villa Rica 13, Banneker 10

Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0

Wayne County 9, Jenkins 0

Wesleyan 50, Gilmer 28

Westlake 42, Collins Hill 7

Westminster 36, Riverwood 6

Westside-Augusta 41, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler 45, Campbell 0

Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6

William Henry Spencer High School 26, Rutland 7

Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 6

Worth County 62, Berrien 34