Georgia Southern's Ben Carr makes cut at the U.S. Open

Rickie Fowler and Xander Shauffele made history Thursday with a pair of 62’s which were the lowest rounds ever at a U.S. Open. Friday Ben Carr put his name in the history books at Georgia Southern as he became the first Eagle golfer to make the cut at the U.S. Open as an amateur with a two-day total of two over par.

Carr missed the cut at The Masters by two strokes, and it looked as though he may be just outside the cut line again Friday. A double-bogey on the par-3 fourth hole put Carr at 2-over par. He would come back with birdies on seven and eight to pull back to even par, but bogeys on 9, 11 and 14 put him outside the expected cut at 3-over par. Carr came through with a clutch birdie on the par-3 15th and then closed strong with par on 16, 17 and 18 to make the cut on the number.

“I started off with a birdie on the first hole and then kind of had a hiccup on three and four,” Carr explained. “I just went kind of back-and-forth throughout the round with a couple bogeys and a couple birdies. It was kind of a sloppy round, but I finished strong with that birdie on the short par-3 which was the 15th hole which really got me inside the cut line. I knew I still had to get in with making par on the last three holes and I think I played them really well.”

As far as making the cut, Carr knew the importance of finishing strong so he didn’t have to sweat it out.

“I felt there was a chance if I made a bogey on one of the last holes, I could still get in at 3-over,” Carr said. “I was lucky enough to make two up-and-downs and then a two-putt on the final hole. I am so excited to make the weekend.”

Carr had gone in with the game plan that par was a good score and to try and just avoid big numbers. The double bogey on his fourth hole was the only hole he had in the first two rounds that was worse than a bogey.

“The double I had wasn’t a course management related mistake,” Carr said. “I just hit a really bad chip and then three-putted. If you can take an attitude that you are going to make some bogies and that hopefully some birdies will come, I think it is easier to stay patient. Sometimes the courses they play can be a birdie fest but that isn’t normally the case at a U.S. Open. I like to play these tough courses where you just chip away.”

Coming up with the game plan for success was a team effort as Carr relied a lot on his caddy Will Wilcox knowledge of the game having been on the PGA Tour as a player and a caddy.

“Having Will has helped a ton,” Carr said. “He has actually been reading the greens and has been super-heavy with the grain changes and how that effects the way a putt will break. You can tell where the grain is with light as opposed to dark and he has really made that a priority. He also keeps things so light out there with his attitude and that is so helpful for somebody who can get pretty tense like I can do at times.”

Carr tees off Saturday at 10:17 PST alongside Sebastian Munoz of Colombia.