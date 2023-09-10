Georgia Southern wins a shootout with UAB 49-35

Football can be a game of momentum. No where was that more evident than Saturday night at Paulson Stadium as Georgia Southern rode a bit of a roller coaster before pulling away late and getting some payback against UAB with a 49-35 victory as they improved to 2-0.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. The Blazers cut it to 14-7 early in the second, but the Eagles added a 26-yard touchdown pass from Davis Brin to Derwin Burgess Jr. to extend the lead to 21-7.

Just as it looked as though the Eagle took the momentum back, the Blazers added a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to go up 22-21 with under two minutes to play in the half. That’s when the Eagles took it right back. Brin hit Khaleb Hood across the middle to the 39-yard line, and on the next play O.J. Arnold slashed his way up the middle all the way into the end zone for a 28-22 Eagle lead.

“This was one of those momentum games that was going back and forth,” said Eagle head coach Clay Helton. “With their weapons and Trent Dilfer as their head coach we knew it was going to be a high scoring game. When they went up by one just before the half (offensive coordinator Bryan) Ellis and I talked and said let’s go. Ellis called a great play and we thought we could split a run, and there goes O.J. right down the middle of the field.”

The momentum continued the Eagles way in the second half as they came out and scored as Brin led them down field and capped the 5-play scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Hood for a 35-22 lead.

Things shifted back to UAB on their next possession as they went 75-yards on 10 plays capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Zeno to Iverson Hooks to trim the lead back to six at 35-29.

The Blazers got the ball back and were at midfield when the Eagle defense retook the momentum. Zeno scrambled around and was looking to the near sidelines for Dallas Payne, and T.J. Smith came up with a leaping interception giving the offense the ball back at the 48-yard line.

“The team with the least unforced errors was going to win the game tonight,” Helton said. “We won the turnover battle tonight, and that was a huge play by T.J. Smith. In that moment we really took the momentum away from them and took the air out of their offense. We made them one-dimensional as they couldn’t use their run game. Credit to T.J. as there is a reason he earned the number zero last week.”





Smith joked about struggling to catch balls in practice, but knew that he had made a huge play in the moment.

“In fall camp I dropped a few of those and people got onto me,” Smith said. “I told them when I get in the game I was going to capitalize and I think I did that. It was definitely a momentum shift that we needed and I am glad I could do that for our team.”

Offensively Brin threw for 287 yards and completed 38 of 47 passes with two touchdowns. The Eagle offense ended the night with 462 yards of total offense including 118 rushing and 344 passing. Khaleb Hood finished the game with 70 yards receiving and with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter Hood broke the Georgia Southern career receiving yards record, surpassing Monty Sharp with 1,855 career yards.

“I just wanted to thank God, and my teammates for helping to make it possible,” Hood said. “The guys next to me out there have continued to push me to be a better player. I just came to Georgia Southern to be great. From the time I got to Georgia Southern I wanted to be great so I push myself every day. For me it’s about putting my families name in the record books. It is all about family. I hope one day if I have kids, I want them to come here and break my record.”

Up next for the Eagles they travel to Wisconsin Saturday for a noon start.