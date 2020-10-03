UL Monroe trying to get on track

Georgia Southern will be making its second trip to Louisiana in as many weeks when it takes on Louisiana-Monroe.







Based on early season results the Eagles should get the bounce back win they need after last week’s 20-18 loss at Louisiana.





The Warhawks on the other hand are just looking to get some bounce after getting hammered by Army, Texas State and UTEP which snapped a 15-game losing streak to FBS teams last Saturday when it got a 31-6 win.





After the 38-17 loss at Texas State in their Sun Belt Conference opener fifth-year coach Matt Viator said his team was simply not playing good football.





“We’re not playing good offensively and we certainly didn’t play good in the first half defensively,” Viator said. “We didn’t play good enough. We kept competing the entire game but we’ve got to get better quick.”





Getting better quick hasn’t happened.





The Warhawks didn’t show much improvement against the Miners (3-1) who have now won more games than they had the previous three seasons combined. UTEP led 24-0 at the half.

Viator’s team has gotten off to a slow start in all three of its games as it has been outscored 72-15 in the first half.





“We’ve just got to do better at the start of the game,” Viator said. “We’ve got to do better, both offensively and defensively. We’re getting behind these games (early) and that’s not a good recipe.”

Viator’s 2017 recruit class was rated as No. 1 in the Sun Belt but that talent is yet to rise to the challenge.





Redshirt freshman quarterback Colby Suits represents what little offense the Warhawks have been able to muster but he has been hounded in every game due to the lack of a run game.





The Warhawks have 175 yards rushing on the season with sophomore tailback Josh Johnson gaining 108. Suits is 66 for 99 passing for 709 yards and four touchdowns.





The leading receivers are wide receiver Josh Pederson with 13 for 121 yards and tight end Chandler Whitford 10 for 75. A total of 12 different receivers have caught a pass.





Linebackers Traveion Webster and KeySha Johnson, safety Austin Hawley and nose tackle Mason Husman lead a defense that has had issues stopping any form of attack.





Former Eagles coach Jeff Monken’s Army team gashed the Warhawks for 436 yards rushing on 65 attempts. UTEP had 512 yards total offense, 308 rushing, and Texas State had 398.