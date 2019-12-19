One more time for Eagles

With all the accomplishments of the regular season and the drama of bowl game bids and selection now passed, there is only one thing left on the docket for Georgia Southern Football in 2019, and it’s the same thing that has topped the to-do list throughout the fall.







“Our goal is to go 1-0 this week,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said.





The Eagles have accomplished that feat seven times already this season and will look to add an eighth as they take on Liberty University on Saturday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. The Eagles (7-5) will look to improve their already exemplary bowl record after winning the GoDaddy Bowl (2015) and Camellia Bowl (2018) in their first two postseason appearances as an FBS squad.





The Flames from Liberty (7-5) will attempt to start a similar trend for their program as they are appearing in the postseason in their second season as an FBS program and in their first year of bowl eligibility.





“We thank everyone involved in this game for giving us the opportunity to come down and play,” Lunsford said. “We’re humbled to be here. We’re excited for our team and for our fans. We have a great opponent and it should be a great game to end our season.”





Georgia Southern’s season was plagued by injury and inconsistency, showing signs of potential breakouts at times while falling short in moments that could have steered the Eagles toward a possible Sun Belt conference title. But for any shortcomings, Georgia Southern played some of its best football down the stretch - save for maybe the first half of the Arkansas State game.





Working through offensive and defensive depth charts and schemes that were forced to change from week to week, the Eagles found a bit of a groove down the stretch. The regular season ended with one of the team’s most complete performances of the season as the defense and special teams held tough while the offense was as consistent as ever and routinely turned drives into touchdowns where before it had settled for field goals.





“It’s been a grind,” senior offensive lineman Jake Edwards said. “We’re always working to get better each week and we’ve definitely been challenged (by injuries). As much as we want everyone healthy, I know that this season has made us all better. It’s been tough, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”





As Edwards and the offensive line have adapted to all of the changes forced upon them, the offense has started to grow. Offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse credits the resilliance of the offensive line while also crediting running backs and quarterback Shai Werts with constantly improving as they get more practice time and game reps in his offensive scheme.

The huge plays that Georgia Southern fans clamor for out of the option attack have been few and far between, but the real sign of growth from the offense has been evident as the last month has produced fewer punts, better execution in the red zone, and far more sustained drives that help to dominate the time-of-possession battle and limit other potent offenses to fewer drives and scoring opportunities.





On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles will face a familliar struggle.





Georgia Southern has already dealt with the nation's top two pass catchers — in terms of receiving yards — in LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Arkansas State's Omar Bayless. Now the Eagles get the No. 3 receiver in the country as the GS secondary prepares to take on Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden, who has 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.





"I don't know if I remember a year where we've faced so many guys who are that good in one particular area," Lunsford said. "I feel like our guys have handled it well. There have been breakdowns and times where we didn't execute our assignments, but I feel like our secondary is up to the challenge."





While the teams' records are identical, much has been made of the fact that Liberty got to its 7-win mark via two victories over FCS squads and several more against teams like Massachusetts, New Mexico, Buffalo and New Mexico State (twice) that finished the season as some of the lowest rated teams in the entire country.





But that isn't nearly enough to make the Eagles feel comfortable.





"They're a team that can score some points," Lunsford said. "They've put themselves in a position to win most games that they've been in."





Georgia Southern figures to have a bit of an advantage as its option run game has been gaining momentum down the stretch while the Flames' rush defense has been incredibly porous for most of the season. Then again, the common thought comes into play that more time for a defense to prepare usually means bad news for option offenses.





"We expect to get their best," Lunsford said. "In the end, it's two good teams who are excited to be in a bowl and who want to end the season with a win."