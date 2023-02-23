Hot shooting leads Eagles past Coastal

Kamari Brown tallied 14 points and five rebounds, and Georgia Southern made a season-high 14 3-pointers to post a 76-68 Sun Belt men's basketball win over Coastal Carolina Wednesday night in Hanner Fieldhouse.Brown matched his career high with four 3-pointers, while Tyren Moore knocked down two and tallied 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Andrei Savrasov finished with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Kaden Archie recorded 11 points and three assists.The Eagles (15-15, 8-9) scored seven points in a row to turn a five-point cushion into a 67-55 lead following a pair of Brown free throws with 5:15 to play. Coastal Carolina (11-18, 5-12) was unable to work the margin under double digits until Jomaru Brown made a layup with four seconds to go.Trailing by six points in the first half, the Chants scored seven in a row, and Brown's 3-pointer gave CCU a 26-25 lead. Savrasov made two 3-pointers and Moore knocked down a third in a 9-0 run that gave the home team a 34-26 cushion, and GS never trailed the rest of the game.- The Eagles' win coupled with Texas State's loss at South Alabama tonight assures GS can finish no lower than 10th in the Sun Belt and will play its first round tournament game Thursday, March 2, in the Pensacola Bay Center.- Georgia Southern finished 14 of 29 from long distance (48 percent).- Savrasov recorded his eighth double-double of the season.- It was the fourth time this season GS has made double-digit 3-pointers in a game.- The Eagles finished with 18 assists, the most against a Division I opponent this season.- Coastal Carolina went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line.- The Eagles held the Chanticleers to 38 percent shooting in the game, including 8 of 34 from long distance.

GS caps the regular season by hosting Appalachian State Friday on Senior Night. Georgia Southern will recognize seniors Kaden Archie, Kamari Brown, Carlos Curry, Jalen Finch, Andrei Savrasov and Tai Strickland prior to the contest. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and on ESPN+ and the GS Sports Network.