GS Women's Hoops runs win streak up to four

Georgia Southern head coach Anita Howard really deserved a chance to not have to sweat out a last-minute victory.







Her Eagles obliged Saturday as they jumped out to a 24-3 lead and never looked back in winning their fourth straight game with a 90-75 laugher over Coastal Carolina at Hanner Fieldhouse.





The Chanticleers opened up a 3-0 lead only to see the Eagles rip off a 24-0 run thanks to red-hot shooting and aggressive defensive pressure that helped force 16 first half turnovers on Coastal Carolina.





“I didn't know it was 24 straight points offensively, but I was very excited with the defensive efforts," Howard said. "We did a phenomenal job; we got a 10-second backcourt, we got a shot clock violation, and we got charges. It was pleasing to see us lock in and play defensively like that."





Throughout the Eagles' four-game win streak sophomore Terren Ward from Jesup has led Georgia Southern in scoring and rebounds. In the last four games Ward is averaging over 25 points and 11 rebounds per game. On Saturday Ward became the first Eagle player to register 30-plus point performances in back-to-back games since Tracy Wilson had 35 points vs. Florida A&M on Jan. 5, 1991 and 32 vs. Virginia Commonwealth on Jan. 8.





While Ward stole the headlines once again, Saturday was also Senior Night as the Eagles honored Tsubasa Nisbet, Maya Banks and Rachel Johnson.





“We are only as good as our culture,” said Howard. “Those three seniors have helped pave the way for the Anita Howard era. Rachel brings a defensive mentality; Banks is holding it down on the inside and then I am so proud of Tsubasa and the fact that she goes so hard on every possession.”





The Eagles were led by Ward with 30 points and eight rebounds while Taya Gibson added 14 points and Mya Burns had 10.





The win improves the Eagles overall record to 15-7 and they are now 6-4 and they are now tied for sixth place in the Sun Belt standings. Up next the Eagles hit the road for South Alabama Thursday at 8:00.





"Today was a step in the right direction,” said Howard. “We know we're about to get ready to go on the road, and that's going to be a challenge. But we took care of business. I'm proud of our ladies. We talked about how hard it is to lock in, after such a great win over App State, tonight against a good team like Coastal. But I'm happy we are putting winning games together."





The Georgia Southern men lost Saturday at Coastal Carolina 79-58. The Eagles were led by Elijah McCadden with 14 points. The loss drops the Eagles to 11-12 overall and 4-8 in Sun Belt play. Up next the Eagles host Georgia State Thursday at 7:00.