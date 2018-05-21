GS Women's Golf finishes strong at Amelia Island

Alberte Thuesen carded a 67, tied for the second-lowest round of the tournament, and the Georgia Southern women's golf team shot a school-record 286 to finish eighth at the Amelia Island Collegiate Tuesday at Amelia Island National Golf Club.The Eagles' team score was the second-lowest of the day, and they moved five places up the leaderboard. FGCU held off North Florida by a stroke to win the tournament, and Stetson finished third. GS was three strokes out of a tie for fifth and a stroke behind seventh-place Lipscomb. Savanah Satterfield carded a career-best 72, and Madison Heideman posted a 73. Ella Ofstedahl and Sarah Noonan each shot 74. Thuesen posted her fourth top-10 finish of the year by tying for eighth, while Ofstedahl tied for 19th and Heideman tied for 25th.Thuesen started her day with an eagle on the par-5, 455-yard 15th and birdied two of her next three holes to move to 4-under. She added three straight birdies on 6, 7 and 8 and finished the day with three consecutive pars.Georgia Southern combined to play the 15th hole 6-under as Satterfield posted an eagle, while Noonan and Heideman carded birdies there. Satterfield played her final six holes 3-under, and Noonan capped her tournament with consecutive birdies.

Heideman made par on her first 10 holes and played her last six 1-under with birdies at 11 and 15. Ofstedahl was 1-under after five holes and finished her day with a birdie.