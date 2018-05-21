GS Men's hoops wins another thriller - now 2-0 in Sun Belt

Georgia Southern's Isaiah Crawley scored the go-ahead bucket on a putback with 27.3 seconds left, and Calvin Wishart made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to seal a 77-74 Sun Belt men's basketball victory over UTA Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse.Wishart's two free throws put the Eagles (8-4, 2-0) ahead by three points with 5.7 seconds left, and UTA (4-9, 0-2) got the ball ahead to David Azore, who finished the contest with game highs of 33 points and 12 rebounds. Quan Jackson was prepared to give the foul for Georgia Southern, but Azore dragged his feet before Jackson fouled him and was whistled for traveling. GS inbounded the ball, and the final horn sounded. Ike Smith tallied 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Jackson collected 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Elijah McCadden tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Wishart finished with 11 points and three steals. Trevion Lamar tallied a Georgia Southern career-high 11 points and added four rebounds.The Eagles trailed by 11 points at halftime but used an 11-2 run, as Lamar, Jackson and David-Lee Jones Jr. all made triples, to climb to within one point. A driving layup by Smith tied the score with 8:28 to go, and the game saw three ties and one lead change from there as the teams went back and forth.Jackson made three free throws after getting fouled attempting a long-distance jumper from the wing with 1:15 remaining. The Eagles survived two offensive rebounds and putback attempts right under the basket, but turned it over as Brian Warren, who scored 28, stole the inbounds pass and got it to Azore for a 3-pointer that tied the score 72-72 with 49 seconds left.McCadden missed a runner for Georgia Southern but Crawley, who finished the game with seven points and three boards, was there for the rebound and putback. Jabari Narcis missed an open triple on the Mavs' trip down the floor, and Wishart extended the lead to 75-72 with a free throw with 10.7 seconds left. GS elected to foul Azore, who made two free throws to keep the margin at one point, and Wishart answered with two more free throws, setting up the final play.GS outscored UTA 11-2 in second-chance points and forced 18 Maverick turnovers while committing just 10.

Georgia Southern caps a stretch of three games in five days by traveling to Georgia for a 7 p.m. contest Monday in Stegeman Coliseum. The contest can be seen live on the SEC Network.