Florida Atlantic faces its own COVID crisis

The Georgia Southern football team made the wrong kind of headlines last weekend as 33 players did not dress for the team's season opener.







While injuries, academics and violations of team rules accounted for some of the absences, the elephant in the room came in the form of Southern's admission that some of the holdouts were due to positve COVID-19 tests and contact tracing related to those positives.





On Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles' next opponent wandered into the same treacherous waters as Florida Atlantic shut down its practice due to positive tests. Word from Owls head coach Willie Taggart on Wednesday was that "about 11" players had tested positive.





It remains to be seen how much contact tracing may affect the Owls on top of the positive tests, but the team was confident enough in having the situation under control that it resumed football activities on Wednesday.





Reports from Boca Raton have been consistent over the last 24 hours stating that Florida Atlantic intends to travel to Statesboro and play on Saturday, provided that there are no additional positive tests amonst its ranks.





Georgia Southern's players were given their weekly COVID tests on Wednesday. Results are expected to be in by Friday afternoon and the Eagles will update their inactive list several hours before Saturday's game, slated for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.





Florida Atlantic will be playing its first game of 2020 after having games against Minnesota and Stony Brook canceled for their respective scheduled dates of Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.