Eagles win inaugural Battle in the Boro

The Georgia Southern men’s golf team picked up where they left off from Monday as they fired a team total of 33 under par in capturing the inaugural Bash in the Boro golf tournament at the Georgia Southern University course Tuesday afternoon.







The Eagles entered the day with a six stroke lead over Augusta State, and pulled away from the Jaguars Tuesday winning by 13 strokes. A couple of key holes proved to be the par-5 ninth, and the par-4 10th.





The threesome of WIlliams, Carr and fresham Luke Dasher played the ninth hole at a combined -4. Williams made eagle from about 20-feet away, Carr left his eagle putt a few inches away and tapped in for birdie. Dasher had a similar line as Williams and sank a 15-footer for birdie.





While that threesome was tearing up the ninth hole, the group ahead of them made a pair of birdies on the 10th hole. Bowles and Barron each made birdie putts from about 10 feet away to help the Eagles soar even further away from Augusta State.





“We came in with a nice lead, but sometimes there can be added pressure on that,” said Georgia Southern Coach Carter Collins. “This is a different way than they have had to manage a lead. With an entire team in front of you that you had to match the entire day. That was a little bit of adversity, a little something new for us, but they handled it extremely well.”





“There have been so many curve balls thrown at this team this semester,” said Collins. “I think they have handled it all very well. I’m just very proud and happy for them that they could finish on a high note.”





Williams was two strokes ahead of teammate Jake Maples as he came to the 17th hole, he left his approach about 15 feet away, and sank the putt, to stretch his lead to three strokes with one hole to play.





“I had no earthly idea where I stood the entire day,” said Williams. “I was walking off the green after I made the putt and Ben Carr gave me this big bear hug and said ‘You just did it!’ and I said ‘Did what?’ I had no idea.”





“I’m so proud of Mason,” said Collins. “He’s had two runner up finishes so far in his career, which is still pretty young. He’s continually gotten better throughout his career. He keeps finding new ways to improve, and I’m proud he is going to be a collegiate individual champion which is a big badge of honor.To do it the way he did today is just so special.”





The Eagles had the top four individual scores, including Mason Williams who took top individual medalist honors with a 67 Tuesday, and finished the tournament at 10 under par.





Brett Baron equaled Williams 67 on Tuesday, and finished the tournament at -6 and tied for third with Ben Carr who shot a two under 70 on Tuesday. Jake Maples fired an even par 72 and placed second individually. Colin Bowles tied for 15th finishing the three rounds at +2. Avery Price played as an individual and also sohot +2.





This was the last event for the Eagles for the fall season. Up next they are not scheduled to play until they return to the Georgia Southern University course February 1st for the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate.





As for the Georgia Southern women’s golf team, they wrapped up play in the Callaway Gardens Invitational by placing 8th in the 10 team field.





The Eagles were led by Hailey Kotona who placed tied for 25th at +10. Kaysie Harreson was one stroke behind her at +11 and tied for 28th. Emma Bell finished at +12 and was tied for 33rd, while Statesboro Abby Newton turned in the low Eagle round for the day with a one-under 71 and placed tied for 40th at +14.



