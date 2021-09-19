Eagles overmatched by No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – K.J. Jefferson completed 13 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns, and Treylon Burks caught three balls for 127 yards and a score to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 football win over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in D.W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Eagles of the Game:
Justin Tomlin rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown and threw for 65 yards. Alex Raynor made his first field goal of the season. Randy Wade Jr. led the Eagles with seven tackles and made four solo stops.
Key Moments:
After leading 24-10 at halftime, Jefferson hit Warren Thompson in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the Razorbacks' first possession of the second half. Arkansas tacked on six more on the first play of their next possession as Jefferson threw a screen pass to Burks, who broke free down the left sideline for a 91-yard touchdown.
With Georgia Southern (1-2) trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, Tomlin avoided pressure on a blitz up the middle, eluded a tackle and bolted 76 yards for a touchdown, cutting the margin to 21-7. It was the longest play of the season for the Eagles, and prior to it, the Eagles had rushed for a total of four yards in the game.
Down 24-7, the Eagles got the ball on their own 25-yard line with 2:32 left in the first half. Gerald Green broke free for a 19-yard run, and Tomlin hit Khaleb Hood for a 14-yard pickup through the air. That set up Raynor's 32-yard field goal as the gun sounded, and GS trailed 24-10 at halftime.
Key Stats:
The Razorbacks had five plays of 40-plus yards, including touchdown passes of 60 and 91 yards, and averaged 8.7 yards per play.
Notes:
- The Eagles fall to 1-14 all-time against SEC opponents.
- Arkansas is the eighth AP-ranked FBS opponent Georgia Southern has played since moving to FBS in 2014. The Eagles are now 2-6 in those matchups with both wins coming against Appalachian State.
- Tomlin played in his first game of the season and started at quarterback.
- It was the first meeting on the gridiron between Arkansas and Georgia Southern.
- It's Arkansas' first 3-0 start since the 2016 season.
Scoring Plays:
ARK – 1st, 12:07 - T. Smith 13 yd rush (PAT good), 0-7
ARK – 1st, 03:31 - D. Johnson 11 yd rush (PAT good), 0-14
ARK – 2nd, 08:42 - T. Morris 14 yd pass from K. Jefferson (PAT good), 0-21
GS – 2nd, 07:22 - J. Tomlin 76 yd rush (PAT good), 7-21
ARK – 2nd, 02:23 - C. Little 25 yd Field Goal, 7-24
GS – 2nd, 00:00 - A. Raynor 32 yd Field Goal, 10-24
ARK – 3rd, 13:26 - W. Thompson 60 yd pass from K. Jefferson (PAT good), 10-31
ARK – 3rd, 11:18 - T. Burks 91 yd pass from K. Jefferson (PAT good), 10-38
ARK – 4th, 8:22 - M. Hornsby 6 yd rush (PAT good), 10-45
Next Up:
The Eagles return home to play their Sun Belt Conference opener against Louisiana in Paulson Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.