Eagles charging into new season

Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford is still not revealing who will start at quarterback in Saturday’s season opener against Gardner Webb but whoever it will be, they will be starting their first game as an Eagle.







The same is true for a few of the Georgia Southern linebackers, however this won’t be the first time a couple of them have been under the bright lights on a college football field.

The transfer portal may have taken a couple Eagle players away on defense, but it also gave them a couple of players who should make an impact Saturday. Among them are the linebacker duo of Khadry Jackson and Kevon Glenn.





The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Jackson comes to Georgia Southern from the University of North Carolina. Jackson is currently a junior and is excited about getting the chance to suit up in Paulson Stadium Saturday.





“I had some familiarity with the coaching staff, and I really hit it off with coach Travis Cunningham,” said Jackson. “I love it here. I love how the coaching staff preaches being blue collar, disciplined and tough and I have bought into that. I feel we have some really talented players that fans will get to know this year. We have a lot of speed and we all like to hit.”





Joining Jackson is fellow linebacker Kevon Glenn. The 6-2, 230 pounder comes to Georgia Southern from Florida State. Like Jackson he had some contact with the Eagles prior to making his decision to attend FSU and bonded with Jackson quickly as the two came to Statesboro.





“We are roommates and we do a lot together and really have a tight bond,” said Glenn. “I really like the vibe hear at Georgia Southern and enjoy the positive energy and the way the team works. The coaches are always in the building and are there of you have any questions. I really hit it off well with coach Cunningham. He has taught me a lot and he always has a funny saying or something to put a smile on your face. I feel like we have a tight group at linebacker, and we are excited to get things started this week.”





Last week coach Lunsford announced that the Eagles would be without the services of Todd Bradley-Glenn who was not only one of the Eagles most talented players on defense, but also one of the team’s biggest leaders. Lunsford has said he expects Bradley-Glenn to still be a big part of the team but is confident in who the Eagles will be putting on the field at linebacker this Saturday.





“Our two transfers in Kevon Glenn and Khadry Jackson have really stepped up and are playing really well,” said Lunsford. “Obviously losing Todd is a great disappointment for us but I do think those guys have taken it on as a challenge.”





“I have also been impressed by what I have seen out of Marquez Watson-Trent,” said Lunsford. “He has really come on for us in training camp. He was a guy who didn’t play too much last year but has really shown improvement. Tre Allen has also done a really good job for us and I feel good about our linebacker unit.”

The Eagles open the 2021 season Saturday at Paulson Stadium against Gardner Webb with a 6 p.m. start.