Cure Bowl names Bryd a Community Service Soldier

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a part of the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation, executive director Alan Gooch awarded Georgia Southern’s Rashad Byrd and Liberty’s Benjamin Alexander with Cure Bowl Community Service Soldier Medallions. The soldiers were recognized on Thursday at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Press Conference at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort Convention Center.





Byrd is one of the most active Georgia Southern student-athletes with his community service hours. Some of the many projects that he has worked on include assisting at a local alternative school to help kids cope with stress, serving as an AIA leader, reading to kids in local elementary schools, speaking for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at William James and raising money for breast cancer research.





This year, Alexander has led the Flames community service efforts, which includes spending time in the Donuts with Dads at Linkhorne Elementary School, Flames Read Program, Trick or Treat so Other Can Eat and Dollar Makes a Difference programs. He also helped provide a meal to a family in need for Thanksgiving.





Festivities on Saturday kickoff at 10:30 a.m. with the FBC Mortgage March 2 Cure at historic Church Street Station. A block party at local bars and restaurants and activities for college football fans and families will be ongoing. The party gathers at the Historic Orlando Train Depot for a short program at 1:00 p.m. that includes dignitaries from the Orlando community. Then, the party marches to the gates of Exploria Stadium in a cloud of pink smoke, featuring both team’s bands, cancer survivors, cancer supporters and college football fans.





The fifth annual FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation kicks off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Fans can listen to the first all-female college football broadcast on the BowlDayRadio network, which includes iHeart Media’s Real Radio 104.1 FM.