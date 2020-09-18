COVID issues at FAU cause postponement of Saturday game with Eagles at Paulson

Florida Atlantic has postponed its football game against Georgia Southern Saturday in Statesboro."FAU contacted me Monday night and indicated they might not be able to come to Statesboro for our game due to COVID-related reasons with their team. After completing additional testing and contact tracing, FAU contacted us again today to confirm they will not be playing tomorrow," Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko said. "We're beyond disappointed we won't be able to play this home game, but this is an evolving situation that changes week to week, day to day. We know first-hand how hard it is to play a game with a large number of players unavailable."

After a Zoom call late Friday morning, Benko said the game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 5 at Paulson.

The team now turns its attention to the Sept. 26 game at No. 19 Louisiana.