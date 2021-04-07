Avant's ninth inning blast powers Eagles over UGA

ATHENS – Christian Avant's solo home run in the ninth inning, lifted Georgia Southern over the Georgia Bulldogs 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Athens. The Eagles improve to 14-13 on the season, while UGA falls to 18-10.
In the fifth inning, UGA would open up the scoring on a single to right center off the bat of Cole Tate. The Bulldogs would load the bases before Braden Hays would come in and record the final out of the inning. In the top of the sixth, Mason McWhorter crushed his eighth home run of the season to center field to tie the ballgame.
Hays would work 3.1 innings allowing no hits and striking out three Bulldogs. In the ninth Christian Avant homered to left field to give the Eagles the lead after McWhorter nearly homered for the second time this evening.
Nick Jones would come on in the ninth recording the final three outs to claim his seventh save of the year. Georgia Southern has now won four of the last five games against the Bulldogs including the last two at Foley Field.
SCORING MOMENTS
BOTTOM 5th | GS 0 – UGA 1 | Georgia takes the lead in the fifth.
TOP 6th | GS 1 – UGA 1 | Mason McWhorter homered to center field.
TOP 9th | GS 2 – UGA 1 | Christian Avant homered to left field.
GAME NOTES
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern will return home and step back into conference play, welcoming in the ULM Warhawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from J.I. Clements Stadium.
GAME NOTES
- Christian Avant recorded the first hit of the night for the Eagles, a triple off the wall in left center. He added his fourth home run of the season, a go-ahead shot to left in the ninth.
- Mason McWhorter hit his eighth home run of the season on Tuesday evening.
- Georgia Southern has now won four of the last five meetings against the Bulldogs.
- The Eagles tallied just four hits on the night, both runs coming on solo shots.
- Braden Hays improved to 1-1 on the season, coming out of the bullpen in relief to earn the victory.
- Nick Jones picked up his seventh save of the season, retiring the final three batters of the game.
