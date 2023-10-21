By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia High School Football Scores
Statesboro falls to Bradwell Institute, 28-25
GHSA

ACE Charter 34, Rutland 14

Alcovy 47, Forest Park 0

Allatoona 34, Etowah 0

Alpharetta 42, Johns Creek 0

Appling County 33, Vidalia 6

Arabia Mountain 29, Chamblee 6

Archer 22, South Gwinnett 19

Athens Academy 56, Banks County 27

Augusta Christian 31, Ben Lippen, S.C. 28

Baldwin 32, West Laurens 7

Benedictine Military 38, Wayne County 21

Bethlehem Christian Academy 48, Loganville Christian 3

Bleckley County 42, East Laurens 13

Bradwell Institute 28, Statesboro 25

Brantley County 31, Tattnall County 3

Bremen 44, Coahulla Creek 7

Briarwood 41, Augusta Prep 6

Brooks County 21, Irwin County 6

Brookstone 38, Westfield 21

Brookwood School 50, Tiftarea 48

Brunswick 38, South Effingham 14

Buford 66, Dacula 0

Cairo 55, Westover 12

Callaway 37, Eagle's Landing Christian 22

Calvary Day 49, Savannah Country Day 0

Cambridge 28, Northview 7

Campbell 41, Pebblebrook 14

Carrollton 31, Westlake 7

Cedar Grove 31, Sandy Creek 7

Cedar Shoals 45, Chestatee 21

Cedartown 45, Sonoraville 0

Centennial 32, North Springs 7

Central Fellowship 17, Terrell Academy 6

Central-Talbotton 19, Southwest Georgia STEM 18

Chapel Hill 43, Banneker 6

Cherokee Bluff 49, East Hall 0

Cherokee Christian 50, Walker 6

Clinch County 42, Atkinson County 7

Coffee 34, Jenkins 0

Colquitt County 52, Lowndes 34

Columbia 38, Redan 6

Commerce 49, Elbert County 21

Cook 27, Dodge County 7

Cottondale, Fla. 44, Pataula Charter 6

Creekside 35, Villa Rica 17

Crisp County 46, Columbus 7

Dade County 42, Chattooga 7

Dalton 28, Calhoun 21

Decatur 48, Lithonia 0

Dooly County 28, Wilcox County 25

Douglas County 48, East Paulding 14

Douglass 17, Carver-Atlanta 7

Druid Hills 41, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Dublin 62, Jefferson County 13

Duluth 31, Berkmar 0

Dunwoody 34, South Cobb 0

Dutchtown 42, Locust Grove 7

Emanuel County Institute 35, McIntosh County Academy 7

Fannin County 42, Murray County 14

Fellowship Christian School 73, Providence Christian 39

Fitzgerald 33, Americus Sumter 24

Flint River 41, Fullington 0

Gainesville 55, Shiloh 0

Gilmer 31, Dawson County 24

Glascock County 59, Georgia Military 20

Glynn Academy 22, Evans 14

Grayson 57, Brookwood 10

Greene County 28, Lincoln County 3

Hancock Central 48, Twiggs County 0

Harris County 35, Northgate 13

Harrison 14, Hillgrove 10

Hawkinsville 30, Treutlen 16

Heard County 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 13

Hebron Christian Academy 65, Franklin County 7

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Northwest Whitfield 21

Heritage-Conyers 40, Winder-Barrow 21

Hiram 50, Cass 20

Holy Ground Baptist 42, Victory Baptist 6

Houston County 15, Jo Byrns, Tenn. 14

Hughes 47, Newnan 14

Jackson 28, Pike County 25

Jefferson 56, Loganville 20

Jenkins County 55, Montgomery County 19

John Milledge 27, First Presbyterian Day 22

Johnson County 21, Wilkinson County 12

Johnson-Savannah 52, Groves 8

Kell 42, Greater Atlanta Christian 32

King's Ridge 32, Lanier Christian 14

LaFayette 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

LaGrange 42, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 14

Lakeside-DeKalb 33, Stone Mountain 7

Lakeside-Evans 37, Grovetown 7

Lakeview Academy 41, Riverside Military Academy 0

Lambert 38, Denmark 30

Lanier 31, Jackson County 7

Lanier County 23, Turner County 7

Lee County 56, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Long County 36, Liberty County 22

Lovejoy 40, Morrow 13

Lovett 51, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Luella 27, Pace Academy 20

Lumpkin County 61, White County 55, OT

Macon County 58, Chattahoochee County 0

Madison County 50, East Forsyth 34

Mays 21, Tri-Cities 0

McDonough 21, Hampton 13

McEachern 34, North Paulding 21

Metter 42, Claxton 0

Midtown 30, Clarkston 0

Mill Creek 24, Collins Hill 18

Miller County 41, Mitchell County 0

Mount Vernon 49, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Mountain View 31, Central Gwinnett 18

Mundy's Mill 27, Rockdale County 0

New Hampstead 54, Islands 13

New Manchester 31, Paulding County 14

Norcross 48, Meadowcreek 0

North Cobb 38, Kennesaw Mountain 7

North Cobb Christian 40, Mt. Paran Christian 14

North Forsyth 36, Habersham Central 19

North Murray 21, Model 14

North Oconee 49, Walnut Grove 0

Northside-Columbus 35, Drew 12

Oconee County 14, Monroe Area 7

Ola 43, Union Grove 10

Parkview 28, Newton 21

Peachtree Ridge 62, Discovery 0

Pelham 43, Bacon County 21

Pickens 35, West Hall 12

Pierce County 44, Windsor Forest 0

Pinewood Christian 35, St. Andrew's 27

Pope 38, Lassiter 17

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 0

Rabun County 38, Athens Christian 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 27

Ringgold 35, Ridgeland 7

Rockmart 43, Gordon Central 7

Rome 55, River Ridge 0

Savannah Christian Prep 55, Beach 6

Schley County 27, Manchester 7

Screven County 29, Savannah 6

Seckinger 43, Cross Keys 0

Seminole County 26, Randolph-Clay 6

Social Circle 23, Monticello 21

South Paulding 49, Alexander 0

St. Pius X 35, Riverwood 0

Starr's Mill 48, Riverdale 0

Stephens County 35, Hart County 0

Stockbridge 49, Woodland Stockbridge 0

Taylor County 22, Marion County 20

Telfair County 33, Wheeler County 29

Terrell County 31, Baconton 14

Thomasville 41, Dougherty 12

Thomson 56, Putnam County 6

Tift County 14, Veterans 6

Towers 58, Landmark Christian 0

Trion 35, Pepperell 14

Union County 48, East Jackson 28

Upson-Lee 21, Peach County 20

Valdosta 24, Camden County 21

Valwood 49, Southland 0

Walton 48, Cherokee 7

Ware County 64, Greenbrier 20

Warner Robins 35, Eagle's Landing 7

Warren County 44, Towns County 0

Washington County 41, Butler 20

Washington-Wilkes 31, Aquinas 27

Wheeler 17, Osborne 10, 2OT

Whitefield Academy 43, St. Francis 7

Whitewater 45, North Clayton 26

William Henry Spencer High School 35, Northeast-Macon 34

Woodward Academy 29, Jonesboro 6

Worth County 49, Jeff Davis 13