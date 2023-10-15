By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia High School football scores
GHSA

Alpharetta 35, Lassiter 3

Americus Sumter 17, Dodge County 0

Appling County 61, Windsor Forest 0

Archer 28, Parkview 27

Bainbridge 49, Shaw 7

Banneker 15, Lithia Springs 6

Benedictine Military 28, Southeast Bulloch 7

Bethesda Academy 40, Northside Christian, S.C. 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 51, Riverside Military Academy 0

Blessed Trinity 38, Johns Creek 0

Bowdon 48, Christian Heritage 17

Brooks County 14, Early County 6

Brookstone 64, Crawford County 16

Brookwood School 21, Southland 7

Bryan County 34, Screven County 13

Bulloch Academy 41, Thomas Jefferson 0

Burke County 49, Islands 14

Calhoun 48, Woodland Cartersville 13

Carrollton 64, Pebblebrook 8

Cartersville 35, Hiram 34

Carver-Columbus 24, Crisp County 7

Cedar Grove 41, Douglass 0

Cedar Shoals 40, Madison County 36

Central Fellowship 41, Trinity Christian-Dublin 6

Central Gwinnett 10, Dacula 7

Chapel Hill 35, Tri-Cities 6

Charlton County 46, Atkinson County 14

Chattahoochee 53, Northview 0

Clinch County 49, Turner County 21

Coffee 51, Statesboro 0

Collins Hill 22, Mountain View 14

Colquitt County 37, Camden County 16

Columbia 25, Eagle's Landing Christian 7

Commerce 39, Athens Christian 0

Cook 47, Berrien 0

Cottondale, Fla. 48, Baconton 8

Creekside 66, Maynard Jackson 6

Cross Creek 18, Salem 6

Dade County 42, Coosa 7

Dalton 38, Cass 13

Denmark 28, South Forsyth 21

Dublin 65, Dooly County 21

Duluth 28, Seckinger 14

Dunwoody 14, St. Pius X 0

East Coweta 35, Campbell 22

Edmund Burke 14, Robert Toombs 7

Effingham County 42, Evans 10

Elbert County 21, Rabun County 9

Fellowship Christian School 52, Athens Academy 28

Fitzgerald 48, Jeff Davis 0

Flint River 42, Rock Springs Christian 0

Gainesville 49, Habersham Central 7

Gatewood 34, Fullington 6

George Walton 45, Loganville Christian 0

Georgia Military 34, Hancock Central 22

Gilmer 35, Pickens 24

Grayson 28, South Gwinnett 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, North Springs 14

Harlem 34, Richmond Academy 7

Holy Ground Baptist 32, Peoples Baptist 0

Holy Innocents' 36, Southwest DeKalb 0

Irwin County 40, Pelham 35

Jefferson 41, Flowery Branch 13

Jenkins 24, Greenbrier 0

John Milledge 40, Stratford 6

Johnson County 45, Glascock County 14

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Towns County 0

Jones County 35, Dutchtown 28

Kell 47, Cambridge 21

Lake Oconee 13, Cherokee Christian 6

Lamar County 23, Temple 0

Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 35, Augusta Christian 10

Lowndes 31, Dunbar, Fla. 7

Manchester 42, Greenville 0

Marion County 41, Chattahoochee County 7

Marist 49, South Cobb 0

Mary Persons 13, Peach County 7

Mays 27, Villa Rica 14

McDonough 41, Stone Mountain 6

McEachern 17, Marietta 14

McIntosh 14, Drew 12

McIntosh County Academy 46, Montgomery County 14

Meadowcreek 34, Discovery 24

Metter 49, Savannah 0

Mill Creek 31, Buford 24

Milton 31, Forsyth Central 0

Model 14, Haralson County 0

Monroe 22, Dougherty 16

Morgan County 35, Hephzibah 6

Newton 44, Brookwood 17

Norcross 41, Berkmar 0

North Cobb 63, Wheeler 27

North Cobb Christian 22, South Atlanta 0

North Hall 27, Chestatee 0

North Murray 31, Fannin County 28

North Oconee 44, East Forsyth 19

North Paulding 24, Harrison 22

Northgate 31, Northside-Columbus 28

Ola 41, Eagle's Landing 13

Osborne 28, Cherokee 7

Pacelli Catholic 30, Strong Rock Christian 0

Peachtree Ridge 27, North Gwinnett 17

Pepperell 35, Darlington 10

Perry 33, Baldwin 16

Pierce County 17, Toombs County 14

Pinecrest 43, Creekside Christian Academy 0

Portal 40, Emanuel County Institute 0

Providence Christian 55, Union County 35

Redan 33, McNair 0

Rockmart 57, Murray County 0

Roswell 70, Pope 14

Sandy Creek 20, Carver-Atlanta 15

Schley County 45, Taylor County 6

Sequoyah 31, Creekview 27

Social Circle 21, Mt. Paran Christian 14

South Effingham 22, Lakeside-Evans 19

Southwest Georgia Academy 46, Augusta Prep 13

Spalding 43, West Laurens 6

Swainsboro 63, East Laurens 0

Therrell 37, KIPP Atlanta 0

Thomasville 51, Columbus 0

Tiftarea 20, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Trion 52, Chattooga 17

Union Grove 21, Locust Grove 6

Upson-Lee 43, Jackson 0

Valdosta 24, Richmond Hill 14

Valwood 52, Terrell Academy 13

Vidalia 29, Brantley County 7

Walnut Grove 21, Cherokee Bluff 16

Walton 49, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Ware County 52, Bradwell Institute 20

Wayne County 21, New Hampstead 16

Wesleyan 21, Dawson County 20

West Forsyth 10, Lambert 0

Westfield 52, Heritage School 0

Westover 27, Hardaway 0

White County 38, West Hall 7

Wilkinson County 28, Twiggs County 0

Woodstock 17, Etowah 14

Woodward Academy 38, Rockdale County 0