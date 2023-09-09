Gators fly past Trinity 50-7

Last year the Bulloch Academy Gator football team had to sweat out a 57-55 win over Trinity. Friday night the Gators barely broke a sweat against the Crusaders as they pulled out to 43-0 halftime lead and went on to win 50-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Gators scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and the starting defense only allowed Trinity one first down that was not accomplished by penalties.

Ike Hubbard returns an interception in the first quarter of the Bulloch Academy vs Trinity matchup.

“We played well on both sides of the ball and were able to get some younger kids some playing time,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “Any time you can do that it’s a good night. Offensively I didn’t think they had an answer for us tonight. We did about anything we wanted to do. On defense we would have loved to have had a shutout but it was important for those young players to get some playing time and they got us on a four-receiver set, but I liked what I saw.”

The Gators were paced by Shamar Jenkins who had two receiving touchdowns, and rushed for another. Ben Aaron threw for both the touchdowns, while other scores were added by Isaiah Smart, Brennan Perossa, Donye Garvin and Reid Clifton.

Bulloch Academy opened the game scoring on a 35-yard pass from Ben Aaron to Jenkins. Hunter Davis Pressley added the extra point for a 7-0 lead. The defense got the ball right back for the offense as Ike Hubbard came up with an interception and ran it back to the Trinty 40-yard line. Two plays later Brennan Perossa was off to the races to make it 14-0.

The Gators added an Isaiah Smart 31-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second Jenkins took a handoff 29-yards for another score to give BA a 28-0 lead. A four-yard Reid Clifton touchdown was followed by an Aaron 2-point conversion to make it 36-0. Aaron and Jenkins hooked up next on a 17-yard touchdown as the lead was extended to 43-0 at the half.

Brennan Perossa runs for a 29-yard touchdown early in the first quarter of the Bulloch Academy vs Trinity football game at Gator Alley.

With the Gators leading by 30 or more points, it was up to the opposing head coach to decide if there should be a running clock. That decision was made and the Gators added a 42-yard Garvin touchdown for the finishing touch. Trinity added a score with just over two minutes to play to make it 50-7.

“I really like how we are playing right now,” Phillips said. “We still have a couple guys out, but will get them back soon and we finished this game healthy. We are 3-0 and you can’t ask for anything more than that right now.”

Next up for the Gators they will host 1-2 Augusta Prep this Friday at 7:30.