GA Southern women's hoops prep for Sun Belt tourney

The end of the season didn’t exactly go as Georgia Southern women’s basketball head coach Anita Howard had planned. After splitting series with Troy and Georgia State the Eagles had their series with Coastal Carolina cancelled due to COVID protocol for the Chanticleers.

The Eagles made lemonade from their lemons and scheduled a two-game series with N.C. Central in order to avoid two weeks without a game. The Eagles won both of those games, but then went on the road and were swept by Appalachian. Despite putting up a fight on Saturday the Eagles go into the Sun Belt tournament lacking the momentum coach Howard was hoping for.

“Everything we have done up until now has prepared us, but it really means nothing,” said Howard. “We may be the fifth seed in the tournament, but everyone is 0-0. The seeding just tells you who you play and what time you play, it doesn’t give the other team a five-point advantage or anything like that.”

“It’s a survive and advance series at this point,” said Howard. “I have told our players we can grind, or we can whine. Hopefully we can go down to Pensacola and grind it out.”

The Eagles will be taking on the No. 4 seed in the Texas State Bobcats. After playing only East Division teams throughout the season Howard is excited to see a new team for a change.

“It’s a refreshing challenge to play someone we haven’t seen all season,” said Howard. “It’s something new and refreshing. They have a good team, and we are excited to get things underway on Friday.”

In order to reach the Eagles ultimate goal of a Sun Belt Championship they are going to have to win four straight games. The good news for the Eagles is they have beaten the top seed, and coach Howard knows the potential of her youthful team.

“We are the fourth youngest team in the country,” said Howard. “We knew this year would be a roller coaster season. We have learned our team plays to the level of our competition. Being able to beat a top team like Troy, and then struggle with a team like North Carolina Central shows two different teams. We are going to show them film of the team that beat Troy and hope they will respond by being that team in the tournament.”

The Eagles have struggled at times this year on the defensive end. In their last six conference games the Eagles have given up an average of over 80 points per game which is something Howard knows has to change for them to be successful.

“We have really been working hard on improving defensively,” said Howard. “We have been asking our players how we can be better as a team on defense. We know how to score the basketball, but defense has to travel.”

With a young team this will be the first Sun Belt tournament experience. For the returning players they are heading to a postseason that hasn’t been too successful. Both things are concerning to Howard, but both have been discussed with the team and the staff.

“We are just treating this game like it is a typical road game,” said Howard. “I want to minimize the hype around the tournament, but also make them aware we have to survive and advance. We don’t want them feeling too tense because we don’t play well as a team in that mindset.”

The Eagles opponent Friday will be the Texas State Bobcats. The Bobcats are 10-10 (7-8) and are led by 6-1 junior forward Da’Nasia Hood who comes in averaging 16 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She is joined in the frontcourt by 6-1 sophomore Lauryn Thompson who is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

“They are a veteran team to start off with,” said Howard. “They play at a lot of zone defense, which we haven’t seen a lot this year. They have the two power posts players in Hood and Thompson, and also a tiny point guard in Taylor Kennedy who is phenomenal. They are a well-rounded team and it will be a battle Friday.”

The Eagles and Bobcats are set to tip off the Sun Belt tournament Friday at 12:30 at Pensacola State College.



