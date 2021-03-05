GA Southern men ready to open Sun Belt tournament

All season long Georgia Southern men's basketball coach Brian Burg has preached to his team that he wants them to be playing their best basketball in March. March Madness is now here, and the Eagles open up the Sun Belt tournament Friday against Arkansas State in Pensacola FL.

Georgia Southern split their regular season finale at home against Appalachian State, blowing a 22-point lead and losing 84-78 in double overtime Friday but bouncing back for a 65-57 victory over the Mountaineers Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse.

“It was a huge win to bounce back Saturday with a win on senior day,” said Burg. “We have followed that up with a great week of practice and are ready to get things underway in the Sun Belt Tournament this week.”

“We came out with our backs against the wall after that loss on Friday,” said Burg. “We had a quick turnaround to play the next day, and we answered the bell with a big win on Saturday.”

One concern Burg should have is with the Eagles lack of consistency. Georgia Southern only swept one Sun Belt team this year and split with everyone except Appalachian State who swept them in Boone. In order to win the Sun Belt tournament, the Eagles will not only have to win two games in a row, but they will have to win four game in four days.

“Throughout the season we asked our kids if this was a must win game,” said Burg. “The answer was no during the regular season. I told them there will come a time when I tell them it is a must win situation and that time is now. We are excited about getting the tournament underway and understand it is now survive or go home.”

The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a overall record of 13-12 and a 7-9 conference mark. In his first year as head coach Burg feels there were a lot of obstacles to overcome but is pleased with what his team and coaches were able to do during the regular season.

“I feel like we improved drastically throughout the season on the defensive end,” said Burg. “We are third in defensive efficiency in the Sun Belt Conference. I feel like we have seen growth on the offensive side of the ball. As a coach you are impatient at times because you want that growth to happen quickly, but we have gotten better.”

“The stopping and starting of the season and the schedule due to COVID was a unique hurdle this year,” said Burg. “Some teams got a chance to play a lot more than others. I think we handled it well as a staff and a team, but it was different than any season I have ever coached in before.”

Friday the Eagles go up against the No. 4 seed from the West division in the 10-12 (7-8) Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Red Wolves leading scorer is 6-2 senior point guard Marquis Eaton who comes in averaging 14.1 points per game and five assists per contest. The Red Wolves also feature the favorite for freshman of the year 6-7 forward Norchad Omier who is averaging 12.5 ppg and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

“They have a great backcourt with Eaton and Caleb Fields,” said Burg. They have the ability to draw fouls every time they have the basketball. They are going to play at a fast pace. They are the fastest team in the Sun Belt Conference. You have to try and get back and make them play in the half court. They also have one of the top rebounders in Omeir who I believe is the fourth leading offensive rebounder in the country. They are extremely well coached and will be a tough opponent Friday.”

The Eagles and Red Wolves are set for a 5:00 tip off Friday at Pensacola State College.



