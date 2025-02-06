Four-time champs SEB raising funds to compete in national flag football tournament

As four-time state champions, the Southeast Bulloch flag football team is hoping to show off their talents on a larger stage by competing in the NFL Flag Tournament July 18-21 in Canton, Ohio.

After having their program’s undefeated streak end at 77 games in the final game of the 2024 regular season, the Yellow Jackets ran off five playoff wins, capped by a come-from-behind overtime win in the finals to clinch their fourth state championship in Atlanta in December.

But to get to compete in the Canton tournament, the SEB girls need some financial assistance. While the Bulloch County Schools System provides funds for facilities and coaches, additional costs such as travel, equipment, uniforms, officials and other expenses are the responsibility of the team and players.

So, the Yellow Jackets have partnered again with Helpful Tees to raise money for the players on the 2024 championship team to go to the national tournament that will feature more than 280 teams.

The fundraising campaign is currently running through Feb. 15 and proceeds from the purchase of the shirts will help Southeast Bulloch High School to fund the trip to Canton for the players.

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt may do so at this website.

Helpful Tees is a social fundraising platform that allows individuals to raise money and awareness for causes that they care about through the sales of customized clothing.

Denys Miller, owner of Catalyst Promotions, Davis Marketing Company and Helpful Tees, said: “At the end of your campaign, we ship the shirts and send the funds that were raised to you, your charity, or your organization. Helpful Tees is 100% free to use, and if your campaign generates a profit, we pass those funds along to you at the end of your campaign.”

Miller has been a long-time supporter of Southeast Bulloch, and he said he is excited to help the team raise funds to attend this prestigious tournament.