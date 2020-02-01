Eagles host individual tournament

The spring portion of the 2019-20 Georgia Southern men’s golf season tees off Sunday as the squad holds its fourth annual individual tournament at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course.





Slated for 36 holes on Sunday and 18 more on Monday, a total of 67 golfers from 17 schools will converge on Statesboro in a unique event that separates itself from the usual team format in college play.





“This is a great way to kick off the second half of the season,” GS coach Carter Collins said. “We have the ability to send all of our guys out to compete against a very good field. That and a challenging course should give us a great test.”





In the event’s short history, the host team has fared just fine. Jake Storey brought home the tournament championship for the Eagles in each of the first two years of play and Jake Maples recorded a second place finish to lead Georgia Southern last season.





The Eagles won’t quite have a full roster on the course as Brett Barron, Avery Price and Ben Carr will all be in action at the prestigious Jones Cup at Ocean Forest Golf Club at Sea Island, but there will still be plenty of talent teeing it up for the Blue and White.





“I hope we aren’t focusing on winning just because it’s a home event, but I’m sure that the guys will feel something extra knowing that our logo is the same as the one on the course,” Collins said. “It’s also going to be beneficial to play on a familiar course and not have to worry about travel.





“This is a course that is shorter, but tighter than most of the ones we play. The greens are also fast and challenging. We qualify for tournaments on this course a lot, so it should help our guys to know when to try and make a big shot and when to hold back a bit.”





Georgia Southern is coming off of a trip to the NCAA championships last season and won one of its four tournaments during the fall portion of the season. Following this week’s play, it will be back to team competition for the remainder of the season.





The Eagles will get another chance to host an event as the Schenkel Invitational returns to Forest Heights Country Club March 13-15 where Georgia Southern will look to defend its tournament championship from last spring.