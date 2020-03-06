Eagles cruise past Valparaiso

Georgia Southern's Friday night starter Jordan Jackson continued his string of dominant starts, pitching a career-high seven innings in Friday night's 8-1 victory over Valparaiso.







The Eagles improved to 7-5 on the season, while the Crusaders fell to 1-11. Jackson picked up his third win of the season, improving to 3-1.Jackson allowed one run, on three hits and struck out eight batters on the night.





GS jumped out to an early 4-0 lead when Mitchell Golden singled through the right side, scoring Mason McWhorter and Steven Curry. Parker Biederer followed, singling through the left side to score a pair. The Eagles tacked on another two runs in the second, when Austin Thompson doubled to right center and advanced to third on a throwing error. Later in the inning he scored on a wild pitch.





In the top of the fifth inning Valparaiso scored to break the shutout streak, forcing the first run Jackson has given up at home this season, to cross the plate. The Eagles would add two more in the eighth, improving to 7-0 on the season when scoring six or more runs. Head coach Rodney Hennon has recorded his 797 career victory, moving him just three games from cracking the 800 mark.