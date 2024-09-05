By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Civalier notches 400 wins with SEB Softball
SEB Softball
Southeast Bulloch coach Aimee Civalier is surrounded by her players as her 400th career victory is celebrated. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
It was a monumental evening Tuesday in Brooklet as Southeast Bulloch head softball coach Aimee Civalier notched her 400th career victory as Southeast Bulloch defeated Islands 9-1.