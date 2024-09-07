Bulloch Academy takes down Robert Toombs 42-7 to move to 4-0

The Bulloch Academy Gators had no trouble taking down Robert Toombs Christian Academy Friday at a wet Gator Alley as they jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 42-7 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Gator head coach Aaron Phillips said earlier in the week it was important for the Gators not to let off the gas and play four solid quarters of football. The team responded by scoring at least one touchdown in each quarter and he was pleased for the most part.

“We put the ball on the ground once and probably should have come up with a couple interceptions but I liked the way we played tonight,” Phillips said. “I thought we strung together four good quarters of football and I think we improved from last week to this week.”

The Gators started the scoring in the first quarter as Sam Hubbard scored on a short run. The extra point by Case Woodrum made it 7-0. The Gators got close again late in the first, but fumbled inside the RTCA 10-yard line to end the drive and took a 7-0 lead into the second.

“Coughing the ball up deep is frustrating,” Phillips said. “We ca do that and beat Robert Toombs but we have some tough games coming up soon and we have to do a better bob with ball security.”

The Gators scored early in the second on a two-yard touchdown run by Donya Garvin to make it 14-0. Garvin scored again before the half on an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 at the half.

In the second half after an interception by Parker Chance at midfield, the Gators got their first big-play of the game. Shemar Jenkins went up the middle and outran the Crusaders for a 46-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter Sam Hubbard added a 41-yard touchdown to make it 35-0. RTCA broke their scoring draught with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Drew Edwards to Jayden Toole. The Gators scored later in the fourth on a nice 42-yard touchdown run by Jenkins for the final points of the game.

“There were sloppy conditions but our kids played hard tonight,” Phillips said. “We weren’t able to do much through the air but we rushed the ball well tonight. We have to continue to step forward with a team like John Milledge coming up.”

The Gators travel to John Milledge Academy next Friday for a 7:30 start against the 1-3 Trojans.