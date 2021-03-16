Blue Devils mourn loss of Jim Simmons

Former Statesboro baseball and softball coach Jim Simmons passed away this weekend after a lengthy illness. Members of the Statesboro baseball team and softball team held an impromptu candlelight vigil last Monday night outside of the Ogeechee Area Hospice to show their love and support for Simmons and his family.







“Jim was one of the most engaging personalities that I ever had the pleasure of knowing,” said current Statesboro principal Chad Prosser. “Outside of my immediate family and maybe one or two other people, he has had more of an influence on who I am today than anyone. His students, players, and co-workers all are better for knowing him. While my heart hurts for Lisa, Crawford, and Addison, I rejoice that his body is now whole again.”





Simmons spent six years as an assistant coach on the Statesboro baseball team and was head coach from 2006 until last season. Simmons retired after the 2019-20 season due to health concerns.





“Coach Simmons not only shaped us into better baseball players, but as young men as well,” said senior catcher J.D. Kaiser. “We are all thankful for the times and experiences we have been able to share with him. Whether he is here in person or not we feel him with us when we take the field every day.”





“Coach Simmons has been a great role model, a leader and a mentor to me,” said senior pitcher Mason Hudgens. “He has pretty much taught me all I know about baseball but seeing what he has gone through the past few years really helped inspire me and motivate me when I was coming back from my knee injury. We know how much he was struggling last year, but he tried to come see us and be around us the best he could.”





“We are playing for him and through him,” said senior outfielder Will Yawn. “We all loved him, and we know how much he loved us. We know he would want us to give our all every day. We know he wouldn’t want us to waste a day and we give our all for him.”





“I know all of us seniors would have loved to have had him coach us all four years,” said senior outfielder Hunter Saussy. “His courage and the way he battled gives us inspiration. He’s been a fighter and he has given us that spirit to keep fighting no matter what.”





“He was a great coach, but an even better person,” said senior infielder Dake Williams. “Having him around us helped to mold us all to who we are. It was great to have him as a coach, but he would talk to you about a lot more than just baseball.”





“Anybody who played for Coach Simmons or had him as a teacher really enjoyed having him around,” said senior infielder Ames Rackleff. “My sophomore year I was really struggling at the plate and coach Simmons helped me out tremendously. Not only did he help what I was struggling with, but he told me just go out there and keep swinging the bat ad that he wasn’t going to replace me. That calmed me down and helped me be more confident.”





In addition to being head baseball coach Simmons was head softball coach from 2009-2019 and helped lead the Blue Devils to four-straight state playoff appearances.





“I was given a note from Coach Simmons at the same time a got my diploma,” said former player Jena Coble. “He said that the note had something written on it that I had taught him through my four years of playing for him. He always had a way with words, and I know that he is taking care of every baseball and softball field up in heaven right now. We know you have now made it to your forever home.”





“Coach Simmons was always being my best friend and kept me sane in my years at SHS,” said current Univ. of Louisiana pitcher Brinson Ann Rogers. “He taught me you always can get better, and never failed to put a smile on my face. I am happy he allowed me to be a part of his life. He will always be with me in every game I play.”





“I have no other words to say other than thank you,” said current East GA College catcher Mckenzi Wilkerson. “Thank you for all the laughs and joy and encouragement that you gave us. Thank you for all the life lessons that you gave us every day on the field and in the classroom. May your peaceful soul rest easy in heaven and continue to look down on us.”





Current Blue Devil head baseball coach Chris Bishop spent seven years with Simmons as an assistant coach, and credits Simmons with helping him progress as a coach as well as helping with things off the field.





“We had a professional relationship, but we were also good friends as well,” said Bishop. “Jim and I were in constant contact since I took the job, and he has been so valuable to me. A lot of the things we do at practice are things Jim started. He was such a such a smart person and I learned so much from him in the years we were together and even recently as well. The current players owe so much of who they are to him and the time he spent with them.”





Simmons coaching career began in Effingham County where he was an assistant coach from 1990-1993. Simmons was head coach for the Rebels from 1994-2005 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame last year. Simmons overall baseball record was 310-252-1.





There will be a visitation March 18 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held March 19 at 11:00 am at Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 1102 Fair Rd.