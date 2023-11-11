Blue Devils earn first playoff win since 2013 with 49-27 win over Tucker

Three weeks ago, the Statesboro football team lost their third straight region game and were hanging on by a thread to even make the state playoffs. The Blue Devils managed to beat Jenkins 35-0 in their regular season finale to earn the No. 3 seed. Friday, they shocked the entire GHSA by knocking off perineal playoff contender No. 2 seed Tucker 49-27 for their first state playoff victory since 2013.

“I talked to our guys this week and nobody gave us a shot, and nobody expected us to win,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We have said the outside noise doesn’t matter. It is all about the guys in our coaching room and our locker room. We have just focused on ourselves and everything came together tonight.”

The Blue Devils were coming off an impressive outing against Jenkins but came through with season highs Friday. The 49 points were 24 points more than they had scored in a single game this year. Statesboro rushed for 340 yards with Kam Mikell leading the way as he gained 187 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Raylin Grant.

“Our kids just did an unbelievable job of sticking to the plan to win,” Dobson said. “We won the turnover battle and we just physically dominated the game on both sides of the ball. We had our best game rushing the ball and I’m just so proud of what they did.”

Statesboro jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Keon Childers took a reverse and went 63-yards for the opening score. Tucker answered with a pair of touchdowns to go up 12-7, but the Blue Devils came right back with a 43-yard touchdown run by Kyan McCollum to retake the lead at 14-13.

Tucker responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jamar Graham to Nakyiz Davis to take a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Statesboro answered again on a pair of Mikell touchdowns. The first was on a 56-yard run, and the second on a 65-yard rushing score. Mikell capped the first half scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Raylin Grant for a 35-20 halftime lead. The 35 points were 10 more than the Blue Devils had scored in a single game this year.

"We just kept battling back,” Dobson said. "I felt like every time Tucker answered, we responded. Those two touchdowns runs by Kam, and then the touchdown pass before the half were huge. To go up 35-20 at halftime I think let Tucker know we were for real.”





The Blue Devils added a pair of scores in the second half. Mikell hit Grant for a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Creighton Horst picked off a pass and went 20-yards for the final points of the game.

Being a first-year head coach Dobson said it has taken some time for things to click. The Blue Devils have also dealt with some key injuries, particularly on the offensive line, so while it looks like a huge turnaround to most, Dobson has seen the progress over the last four weeks.

“We have all had confidence that we have had the right plan,” Dobson said. “Belief is a powerful thing. We have been dealing with injuries especially on the offensive line all year. I think the younger guys have finally started to feel confident about their roles and I really saw that the week in practice before the Jenkins game. We are excited to keep trying to prove everyone wrong as we head to Harris County next week.”

Statesboro does indeed travel to No. 1 seed Harris County (10-1, 4-0) Friday for a 7:30 start.