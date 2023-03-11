Blue Devil Soccer dominates

The Statesboro Blue Devil soccer teams swept a pair of region games Friday night at home against Jenkins. The girl’s won 10-0 in a mercy rule stoppage while the boys cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Warriors.







The Statesboro boys started off a little slow and then put things away in the second half. Leading 2-0 Statesboro scored four goals in the second half. The six goals were the second most Statesboro has scored in a game this year.





“I thought we executed a good game plan,” said Statesboro coach Jared Simonin. “Jenkins is a good team and I think what we did the best tonight was to play a complete game on offense and defense.”

Walker Saussy had two goals to lead the offensive attack., Reese Popkin, Luke Waters, Benny Stansel and Yeshua Flowers scored one goal apiece.





Statesboro improves to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in region play. Next up they will host Bradwell at 7:00 Tuesday.





The Lady Blue Devils were able to secure the win before the halftime horn sounded, three seconds before to be exact. With only three seconds remaining before halftime Grace Moore scored the Blue Devils 10th goal of the game, invoking the high school mercy rule.





Lydia Lippincott got the scoring started for Statesboro at the 33:42 mark. Moments later Gracen Adams scored on an indirect free-kick after a Jenkins penalty. Lippincott then scored the third goal and would go on to score an amazing six goals in the game. Adams scored the other Blue Devil goal.





Statesboro improves to 4-6 overall and 4-3 in region play. Up nest the Lady Blue Devils host Bradwell Tuesday at 5:00.