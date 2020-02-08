Bass, Vildor to NFL Combine

Tyler Bass and Kindle Vildor have officially been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, as announced by the league. Held in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through March 2, the event will attract a total of 338 prospects. Three place-kickers and 35 cornerbacks have been invited this year.





Top executives, coaching staffs, player personnel departments and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the nation's top college players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft.





The duo both participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl last month and are scheduled to be on hand, along with other Georgia Southern players, for the Eagles' Pro Day on March 13.





Bass will be a part of Group 2 at the Combine, which features kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs. Here are their schedules:





l Feb. 24: Arrive, Registration, Orientation, Interviews

l Feb. 25: Measurements, Pre-exam at hospital, Interviews

l Feb. 26: Media session (time TBD), Medical exams, Position coach interviews, Psychological testing

l Feb. 27: NFLPA Meeting, Interviews, Bench Press, Psychological Testing

l Feb. 28: Limited testing, On-field Workout

l TV Info: Friday, 4-11 p.m. ET, NFL Network





Vildor will be with Group 4, the defensive backs. Here are their schedules:





l Feb. 26: Arrive, Registration, Orientation, Interviews

l Feb. 27: Measurements, Pre-exam at hospital, Interviews

l Feb. 28: Media session (time TBD), Medical exams, Position coach interviews, Psychological testing

l Feb. 29: NFLPA Meeting, Interviews, Bench Press, Psychological Testing

l March 1: Limited testing, On-field Workout

l TV Info: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ET, NFL Network