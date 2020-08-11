Area softball teams begin with tournament play

While the GHSA continues to push back the start of football season, area softball teams will be starting the 2020 season this week.







All three Bulloch County public schools got a chance to see a little from their teams as they participated in the Warrior Blast Tournament in Reidsville this past weekend.





The Statesboro Blue Devils were only able to get one game in, with some mixed results as they were down 9-5 to Jeff Davis when weather forced them to cancel things in the top of the fourth inning.





“We had one of our freshmen on the mound in the first game,” said Statesboro coach Kaylee Coleman. “She was a little shaky to start off, and she walked in four runs. Our bats got going early as we scored three runs in the first inning, so we had some good moments.”





The Blue Devils officially get things underway on Wednesday at Screven County at 5:30. Statesboro will host Metter Thursday at 5:00 at Mill Creek Regional Park.





The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets lost a pitchers duel to Appalachee 1-0. They had another game scheduled against ECI That was cancelled due to weather.





“Alana Barnard did a great job for us on the mound,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Aimee Civalier. “She had six strikeouts in five innings of work.”





The Jackets were scheduled to open the season this week against Islands but that game has been postponed indefinitely.





As for the Portal Panthers, they were able to get in the most playing time, unfortunately they went 0-3 in their three inning shortened games against some pretty good competition.





“We lost to Pierce County, Richmond Hill and Appling County,” Said Portal coach Travis Motes. “We made a lot of errors in the field in the Richmond Hill game. We were actually leading Appling 2-0 before losing as they hit a two-run homer. Plenty to be optimistic about.”





The Panthers will be at Tattnall County on Tuesday for a 6:00 start. Portal opens their home schedule on Thursday the 19th against Wheeler County at 5:00.





The Bulloch Academy Gators get the 2020 season underway this week as well. Bulloch Academy opens on the road at Briarwood Wednesday, and will be in action at home Thursday at 4:00 against Savannah Christian.