After tough loss, Jackets set sail to tackle Islands

The Southeast Bulloch football team could easily be 5-0, but after another heartbreaking loss the Jackets currently stand 3-2 as they begin region play Friday night at Islands.

Southeast Bulloch was unable to punch in a touchdown from the one-yard line and lost to Statesboro 12-7 earlier this season in the Erk Russell Classic. Friday in Brooklet is was literally the final play of the game that did them in. Up 21-20 needing to make one stop the Jackets saw Hephzibah score on a touchdown pass as the horn sounded to end the game and the Bulldogs walked away with a 26-21 victory.

“Everyone will point to the final play, but there were other breakdowns that could have prevented that final play from being a factor,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. “When we went back and looked at the film some things were better than we thought they were and some were worse. There were 10-12 plays in the game that happened earlier that could have changed the outcome. They are a really good team but we feel it is a game we should have won if we played closer to our expectational level, but we have to forget this one and move on.”

Moving on means now the games start to really matter as Southeast Bulloch kicks off region play in Savannah against the 0-5 Islands Sharks. Islands has been outscored 224-29 for an average of 45-6 per game on the season, but has played a very tough schedule to this point including losses to Calvary Day, Savannah Christian and Brunswick.

“On offense we know they are going to spread things out and on defense they are multiple,” Zito said. “They do not run the ball much and that is a concern because we have had some struggles defending the pass, especially last Friday. They have a couple good skill position guys who are capable of scoring big plays and have some size on the defensive front. We need to come out and take care of our business and do what we are coached to do out there this Friday.”

Playing in a region that includes three teams ranked in the top-10 of the state Zito knows the importance of taking care of business against a team like Islands.

“You have to win the games in which you feel like you match up well,” Zito said. “We have a lot of respect for our region. I think the four teams that get out of this region and go to the playoffs have a chance to make some noise because of the level of competition we play week in and week out.”

Southeast Bulloch and Islands are scheduled for a 7:30 start in Savannah.





SEB to celebrate 50th anniversary of title

The 1973 State football Championship team, cheerleaders, coaches, managers, and Statisticians will be recognized at the October 6 home football game against New Hampstead prior to the start of the game. Participants will gather at the pass gate at 6:45. Please contact Coach John page for further information at 912-687-3729.