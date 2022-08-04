Obitury - Mr. Lonnie E. Morris

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah.The Register, Georgia, native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris.He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005.He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Nora Kirkland and Sally Garrett; three brothers, Jimmy, Ivey and Ray Morris; and a grandson, Clarence Morris.Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Brenda Lowery Morris of Statesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Carrie and James Howard of Garfield, Angela and Jim Collins Jr. of Portal and Crystal Morris and Billy Fowler of Statesboro; two sisters, Gloria Ann Wildes of Reidsville and Doris Biggins of Pineora; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Herbert and Jane Morris of Pembroke, Jerry and Gloria Morris of Statesboro and Don Morris of Metter; eight grandchildren, Darrin Lowery, Sean Howard, Matthew Morris, Emily Morris, Lonnie William Morris, Jim Collins III, Haylie Collins and Myrikull Morris; and one great-grandchild, Juliet Lowery. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will host a memorial service on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at New Beginings in Christ Church in Garfield, Georgia at 1 p.m.They will receive visitors following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the cremation.Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



