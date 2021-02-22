Obituary - Ms. Nellie Ruth Carrington

Statesboro, Ga. — Ms. Nellie Ruth Carrington, age 85, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at River Brook Health Care, Homerville, Ga.

The Brooklet, Ga., native lived for most of her life in Bulloch County and worked for Robbins Packing Company for 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Carrington and Marcus Carrington; a sister, Dorothy Kirkland; and a great-niece, Alexis Carrington.

Surviving are a brother, Harold (Blondean) Carrington; two nephews, Jay (Miranda) Carrington and Ken Carrington; and great-nephew Ryan Carrington, all of Statesboro; and four great-nieces, Kymberlynn Fielder, Kaelynn Fielder, Kyleigh Carrington and Victoria Carrington.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Thursday, February 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021

