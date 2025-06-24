Obituary - Wynona “Nonie” Lee Smoak

NEWINGTON – Wynona “Nonie” Lee Smoak, age 93, died Friday, June 20, 2025, at Southern Manor Senior Living.

She was a devoted wife for over 60 years, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was born in Screven County and was a member of Newington Methodist Church for 75 years and a member of the Eddis Hunter Circle.

When she was not at home, she could be found fishing at the Savannah River. Her family thinks that the fish will surely let out a sigh of relief at her absence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles I. Smoak Jr.; her parents, Stanton and Corinne Lee; her son, Matt Smoak; siblings, Carmen Baughcom, Sadie Beth Evans, Henrietta Pineda, Pete Lee, Walt Lee and Frank Lee.

Survivors: sons, Mark Smoak of Newington, Ga.; Dana and Jennifer Smoak of Sylvania, Ga.; Brett and Julie Smoak of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and daughter, Caroline Smoak and Lacy Odom of Collins, Ga.; grandchildren, Kelli and Glenn Bailey, Kristen and Jamey Marlowe, Tyler and Camila Smoak, Jared Smoak, Abbie Lacienski, Lee and Heather Smoak, Garon and Kelly Smoak, Chandler and Demitri Curry, Landon Smoak; 14 great-grandchildren, her dog, Millie; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 2–3 p.m. at the Newington Methodist Church with services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Rus Black and Louis Lee officiated. Burial was in Newington City Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Lee Smoak, Garon Smoak, Tyler Smoak, Jared Smoak, Landon Smoak and Stanton Lee.

Honorary pallbearers: Eddis Hunter Circle and Wray Lee Circle.

Remembrances: Friends of Screven County Animals, FOSCA, 632 West Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, GA 30467; or the Newington Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Newington, GA 30446.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Southern Manor Senior Living and Georgia Hospice Care.

Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2025

