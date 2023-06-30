Obituary - Wilma Sue Schryver

CANTON, Ga. -- Wilma Sue Schryver (Mallard), 84, passed peacefully on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at Northside Hospital Forsyth, with her three loving sons at her side.

Mrs. Schryver was born in Statesboro, Ga., on September 4th, 1938.

Sue graduated from Statesboro High School in 1956 and later attended Hillsdale College.

Sue called Michigan home from 1969-2013 and worked for over 30 years at Hudson's/Marshall Field's/Macy's, retiring in 2013.

When not working, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.

Perhaps her greatest love was spending time and creating special memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert (Rachel) Schryver of Alpharetta, Ga.; Daniel (Wendy) Schryver of Franklin, Tenn.; Gregory (Tara) Schryver of Saline, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Jeffrey (Sofia), Lindsay, Nolan, Brandon, Nora, Madison and Noelani; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Emma, Katie, Isabella and Rosalie; two brothers, W. Hugh Mallard and Carl Mallard; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Mallard and Wilma (Akins) Mallard; husband, Daniel Ward Schryver; one brother, Charles R. Mallard; one grandchild, Stephanie Marie Schryver.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21st, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA.

Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m.

Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The American Heart Association.

Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2023

