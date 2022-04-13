Obituary - William Thomas “Tommy” Lee

William Thomas “Tommy” Lee passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 74.Tommy was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from Savannah High School in 1966.He was the owner and operator of Lee’s Bakery. Tommy moved to Bulloch County in 1981 and began working for Georgia Southern University as food service administrator, retiring after 27 years of service. His passion was food and cooking.He served in many branches of the military which included the Army, the Air Force and the Georgia National Guard.Tommy loved gardening and growing flowers. He was a man of many talents, a history buff, loved singing and especially loved karaoke.He was a member of the Statesboro Moose Lodge 1089, Chatham Artillery, American Legion and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Fannie Gann Lee.Tommy is survived by his wife, Cecelia Lee; his children, Deryle T. Lee (Betty Jean) of Brooklet and Gina L. Futch of Brooklet; stepsons, Rodney Lamer Gordon Jr. (Meagan), Ellsworth Riley Brown III (Ashley); grandchildren, Dylan Lee, Jared Futch, Emmalee and Bella J. Gordon and Worth, Wyatt, Waylon and Wesley Ann Brown.He is also survived by his sister, Diane L. Blair (Olan) of Franklin, N.C.; and his brother, David S. Lee (Elizabeth) of Brooklet; the mother of his children, Linda A. Lee; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a service with military honors at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A private family burial will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



