Obituary - William Rupert Gay

William R. Gay, died peacefully on March 6, 2025, with family by his side, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro.

Rupert was a truck driver by trade. In his early years he worked driving for City Dairy Company. He later joined J.B. and Sons, Millen Georgia. After transporting milk to various milk manufacturers across Georgia. Staying closer to home he began working with Kennedy Concrete, who later became Ken-Brick moving sand and rock. After many years of driving the roads, he decided to retire.

Rupert was born June 18, 1936 and grew up in the Westside area where he went to Portal High School and graduated in 1954. He also attended Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

He spent many years as a member of the Moose Lodge in Statesboro. Enjoying the music and fun with Belle and their friends. He served on the Board, as well as Governor.

During retirement he enjoyed spending time with Belle, his wife of 65 years. He enjoyed working in the garden and sometimes fishing with Belle. Together they would till, plant

and produce many fine vegetables to enjoy and share with friends and family.

Rupert is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maybelle (Belle Jones) Gay; his parents, William Chalton Gay and Livvie Akins Gay, Statesboro, GA Sisters, Patricia (Gay) Foss, Darien GA. Hilda Gay, Statesboro. Brothers, Jack Gay, Statesboro. Larry Euel Gay, Atlanta GA. and Charles Raymond Gay, Raleigh NC

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lesia Gay Paulk and Wayne; a grandson, Jason Paulk and his fiance’, Mary Beth Brown and a sister Bonnie Gay Donaldson, all of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 10:30 am until the funeral hour at Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00am in the chapel with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.