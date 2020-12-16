Obituary - William J. Collins

William J. Collins, age 89, of Quitman, Ga., died Monday, December 14, 2020, following a brief illness.He was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Richard and Fannie Collins.After his service to our country in the United States Air Force, Mr. Collins enjoyed a lifelong career in the printing industry.He was a member of the Quitman Church of Christ. In addition to being active in the church, he happily served his local community in a variety of ways including roles with the Boy Scouts of America and teaching hunter safety courses while residing in Homerville, Ga.He never met a stranger and enjoyed people immensely.In his retirement years, he was happiest fishing and playing music with others.He was a lively and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by children, Ken (Marcia) Collins and Paula Collins; grandchildren, Josh (June) Collins; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Bella Collins; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.Out of respect of the perils associated with public gatherings during the pandemic, a memorial service will be held after the pandemic has ended. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, where he will rest aside his first wife, Jane B. Collins.Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.joineranderson.com.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



