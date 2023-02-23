Obituary - Wilber Theodore Edwards

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Wilber Theodore Edwards passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.He was a native of Clyo, Ga., and moved to Statesboro in 1975.Mr. Edwards served in the United States Navy for 20 years, where he served four tours in Vietnam. His last ranking was chief petty officer first class E-7.He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.Mr. Edwards enjoyed fishing, hunting and planted a garden every year.He was preceded in death by his wife, Harlene Dubber Edwards; his son, Donald Edwards.Survivors include his sons, Wayne Thomas Edwards of Statesboro, Ga.; and David L. Edwards (Rashelle) of Statesboro, Ga.; his daughter, Cynthia Edwards of Statesboro, Ga.; his grandchildren, Jessie Edwards, DJ Edwards, Jennifer Gay (John Robert), Garrett Edwards, Emily Edwards, Aubrey Herndon (Evan); seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ernest Edwards of Clyo, Ga.; and Alvin Edwards (Sigma) of Clyo, Ga.The memorial service will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Statesboro, GA with Bishop Tom Buckoff officiating.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



