Obituary - Wealthy Bradley Bowen

CLAXTON -- Wealthy Bradley Bowen, 86, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021.

She was born on February 18, 1934, to the late Sampson Retis Bradley and Theonell Green Bradley. She is a Christian and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, Register, Ga.

Wealthy was raised on the farm and knew how to cook very early in life because of her mother’s health issues with having children.

She was a pleasant person to be with.

She attended the Canoochee Grammar School from 1940 to 1948. She was a housewife and held a job as a textile worker until it closed and moved to Mexico and other countries.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, John Lester Anderson Jr., father of her three sons and one daughter; and her second husband, James Watson Beasley; one stepson, Christopher William Bowen; and three siblings: two sisters, Melrose Roberts (“O B”) of Florida and Fannie Myrtle Bowen (Alfred) of Register; and one brother, Bennie Julius (Alma) of Bulloch County.

Survivors: her husband, William Kenneth Bowen of Claxton; three sons, Sammy (Vickey) Anderson of Claxton, Lester LaRae (Kathy) Anderson of Bulloch County and Lehman Eugene (Gwen) of Claxton; one daughter, Sherryl Teresa Anderson of Swainsboro; one brother, Charles (Cletis) Bradley of Claxton; and stepchildren, James (Norma) Beasley of Savannah, Wanda Avret and Debbie (David) Sikes, all of Augusta, Ga.; Debra Ann Bowen Moline (John) and Michelle Denise Bowen, both of Austin, Texas; Kenneth Craig Bowen of Bluffton, S.C.; and William Robert Bowen of West Melbourne, Fla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who loved her very much.

Social-distancing will be observed during the graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn.

Funeral: The graveside service will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on January 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. for the immediate family with the Reverend Gene Currin, pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church, bringing the final words celebrating Wealthy and our Lord. Burial: Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to your favorite charities in lieu of flowers.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.



Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2021

