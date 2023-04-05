Obituary - Wanda Lee Williams Jackson

Wanda Lee Williams Jackson, 69, of Virginia, was received into the heavenly kingdom and glory of the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Statesboro, Georgia.

Mrs. Jackson, born in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on June 13, 1953, to Frank W. Williams and Edith K. Montague Williams, was a registered operating room nurse at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia and recently retired from Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lee Floyd Jackson.

Survivors include her daughter, Meggan Jackson Anderson (Jeramy) of Register, Georgia; and eight grandchildren, Moriah, Lily, Shiphrah, Joseph, Daniel, Tabitha, Abigail and Azariah; her siblings, Phyllis Johnson (James Temple), Frank Phillip Williams (Joanie), Regina Clemons (Johnny), Gearl Williams and Cheryl Maxine Lewis (Brian); and countless nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, GA is in charge of the local arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.