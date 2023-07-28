Obituary - Walton E. “Walt” Morris Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Walton E. “Walt” Morris Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brown’s Health & Rehab in Statesboro.

He was born on March 2, 1929, in Toombs County, Ga., to Virgil Morris and Elizabeth Pittman Morris.

He grew up in Lyons, Ga., and graduated from Lyons High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy for two years upon graduation. After his service, he attended Georgia Southern and eventually moved to St. Marys, Ga., (and subsequently Yulee, Fla.), where he worked for Gilman Paper Company until his retirement.

Later in life, he moved to Statesboro to be closer to family.

Walt loved spending time fishing, with family and watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, or any Georgia college football team.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arley Ann Jones Pruitt Morris.

He is survived by his son, Walton Morris Jr., and his wife, Ina; his daughter, Gwendolyn Wood, and her husband, Greg; his stepdaughter, Tonya Pruitt; granddaughter, Jennifer Wood; and great-granddaughter, Molly.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, July 28, 2023

