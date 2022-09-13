Obituary - Wallace Patrick “Pat” Kile

OLIVER – Wallace Patrick “Pat” Kile, age 73, of Oliver, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, September 10, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, with his family at his side.Born in Nyack, New York, he was a son of the late John Wallace Kile and the late Verna Lee Parker Kile.After high school, Pat served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.When he returned home, he became the chief of the Sardis Police Department.Pat moved to Sylvania, working with both the Sylvania Police Department and the Sylvania Fire Department.He took the position of assistant chief at the Pembroke Police Department, where he worked for 20 years.Shortly after taking the job in Pembroke, Pat took the position of chief at the Oliver Police Department, where he worked for 24 years.During this time, Pat started the Rocky Ford Police Department. He worked there for 20 years as chief of police.He was a member of the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church in Oliver. Pat was a member of the Georgia Police Officers Association, the Georgia Police Chiefs Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7116 Screven County.In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his daughters, Donna Lisa Kile and Laura Jill Kile; and his brothers, John Terrance Kile, William Gary Kile and Karl Thomas Kile.Survivors include his life partner, Gloria Pittman of Oliver, Ga.; daughter, Cherry Elaine Kile of Oliver, Ga.; sisters, Linda Kile Brewer of Sylvania, Ga.; Judith Ann Dewey of Evans, Ga.; and Donna Jean Thuillier of Millen, Ga.; brothers, Robert Michael “Mike” Kile of Sylvania, Ga.; and Kenneth K. Kile of Statesboro, Ga.; grandsons, Patrick Jeremy and Taylor Drew Kile; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.The funeral service, with full military honors, will be held at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at the graveside in Screven County Memorial Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Vernon Edenfield.Please share your thoughts and memories about Pat and his life at www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



