Obituary - Virginia Rushing Trapnell

Virginia Rushing Trapnell, age 95, passed away early Friday, August 4, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County.

Virginia was a graduate of Statesboro High School and Weslyn College, majoring in secretarial studies.

She was employed with the Georgia Veterans Administration for over 35 years.

Virginia was a longtime active member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.

She enjoyed yoga, playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs in Statesboro. Virginia also enjoyed fishing and hosting bridge clubs at her beloved pond house.

Virginia and her late husband, Lamar, traveled all 50 states and she also enjoyed traveling internationally with her friends.

She was a member of the Delta Masters Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Women’s Investing Group and the Statesboro Bulldog Club.

Virginia was also supportive of the Georgia Southern Eagles football team.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Trapnell; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Eddie and Polly Rushing and Billy Rushing; a sister, Jackie Whitton; her nephew, Thomas Edward "Tommie" Rushing III; two nieces, Angie Rushing Hoyt and Linda Whitton.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Hilda Rushing; numerous nieces and nephews, Janet (Jeff) Lanier, Deborah (Erik) Kauber, Stevie Rushing, Linda Rushing, William Hoyt, Patrick Whitton, Carl Whitton, Annette Whitton, Solly (Martha) Trapnell, Penny Sikes, LouAnn (John) Watson, Marie Woodard, Nancy Trapnell, Al (Pam) Adams, Jane (John Hall), Sally Smith, Jimmy (Betsy) Adams, Lynn Latimer, Ellen (John) Clements; great-nieces and great-nephews and special friends, Martha Miller and Virginia Anne (Bill) Waters.

Visitation was held Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Statesboro First Baptist Church.

The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The service was live-streamed from the Deal Funeral Directors' Facebook page.

Burial followed in Eastside Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Stephen Rushing, Thomas Rushing, Bo Hoyt, Taylor Lanier, Cody Lanier, Will Kauber, Greg Sikes and Jud Trapnell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church Children’s Scholarship Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2023

