Obituary - Vernon “Jay” Tanner

CLAXTON -- Vernon “Jay” Tanner, 64, passed away October 29, 2023.

Jay was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Jerome and Dorothy “Dottie” Tanner.

He attended Pathway Christian School and afterward, furthered his education at Guido Bible School to achieve a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies and Christian ministry.

Jay worked on an oil rig in Louisiana prior to owning his own business, Jay Tanner Painting. He established a successful business and had many loving, trusting relationships with his clients.

He loved being outdoors and had a passion for all Georgia sports.

Above all, Jay’s greatest love was God and his family.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Jerome Tanner; brothers, Dale Tanner and Brett Tanner; and sister-in-law, Terrie Tanner.

Survivors: wife, Jana Sharpe Tanner; sons, Joseph Tanner and Jason (Heather) Tanner; mother, Dorothy “Dottie” Tanner; and mother-in-law, Joanne D. Sharpe; sisters-in-law, Connie Tanner and Jhonda (Floyd) Sparks; brother-in-law, John (Letha) Sharpe; grandchildren, Brice, Evan and Addilyn Tanner; as well as several close nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 1 p.m.–2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church.

Funeral: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers: deacons and members of Antioch Baptist Church.

Honorary pallbearers: Bellville Lions Club.

Remembrances: Bellville Lions Club, P.O. Box 32, Bellville, GA 30414; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, GA 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2023

