Obituary - Valerie Kae Morris

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Valerie Kae Morris, a beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished daughter, treasured sister and adored granddaughter, who passed away on September 29th at the age of 38 after a short battle with cancer.

Valerie shared a beautiful and loving marriage with her husband, Matt Morris. Together, they built a life centered around their two amazing daughters, Kate and Lindsay, who were Valerie’s pride and joy.

Her boundless love for her family was a guiding light, and she took immense pride in nurturing and supporting her daughters as they grew. Her presence in their lives was a constant source of love, encouragement and strength. They are so much like her. Intelligent, brave, caring and curious.

Valerie was a dedicated and passionate educator who found her calling as a gifted teacher, working with students to nurture their unique talents and abilities. Her ability to recognize and develop the potential in each child was nothing short of extraordinary. She took great joy in challenging her students to reach new heights, always encouraging them to explore their creativity and think outside the box. Her commitment to helping students grow and flourish left a lasting mark on countless young minds.

Valerie was beautiful, both inside and out, radiating kindness, compassion and grace in every aspect of her life. Her Christian faith was the foundation of her strength, guiding her through life’s challenges with unwavering hope and perseverance. She was a true Gryffindor!

Valerie also had an adventurous spirit, which she shared with her family through her love for travel. Some of her most cherished memories were made during trips to England and Scotland, where she deeply connected with the history and culture. Valerie also had a special love for family trips to Disney World, where she found joy in creating magical experiences with her children. These family vacations were treasured moments filled with laughter, love and lasting memories that brought her great happiness.

Valerie is survived by her loving husband, Matt Morris; her two daughters, Kate and Lindsay Morris; her parents, Donald and Sherry Roberson; her brother, Steven Roberson; and her grandparents, Carleton and Dorothy Baker. She also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

Her passing leaves an indescribable void, but her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched. Valerie will be remembered for her boundless love and her remarkable kindness. She was so full of love and grace. She put the needs of others above her own right up until her last breath. Her kindness and beauty made the world a better place, and she will be deeply missed by her family, who will carry her in their hearts forever.

Kennedy Funeral Homes will announce a memorial service in the coming days to celebrate Valerie’s extraordinary life.

Valerie will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her light will continue to shine in our hearts forever.

Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2024

