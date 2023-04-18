Obituary - Tracey Len Girardeau

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tracey Len Girardeau, age 53, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., due to heart complications.

A member of Willow Hill Hunting Club, Tracey was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Previously employed by Gulfstream, Tracey launched his own small business, serving as co-founder and co-owner of G-Force Paint & Body of Brooklet, Ga.

Tracey was born in Statesboro, Ga., on October 28, 1969, to Barbara Pate and the late Glenn Girardeau.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Erin Ann Girardeau; his grandparents, Harold and Willie Mae Girardeau and Jessie and Evelyn Bunch; and his mother-in-law, Sheryl Packer.

Tracey is survived by his wife of 28 years, Krista P. Girardeau; his mother and father, Barbara and Lee Pate; his daughter, Emily G. Thompson (Nick); his brother, Stacey Girardeau (Laura); his sisters, Kasey Malphus, Alicia Elder (Justin) and Elizabeth Ivey (Brian); his bonus son, Keith “Squirrel” Shuman (Kayla); his father-in-law, Michael Packer Sr. (Linda); his brother-in-law, Michael Packer Jr. (Kim); his sister-in-law, Holly P. Ketchup (George); and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and the light of his life, his granddog, Jake.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Nick Thompson, Keith Shuman, Ivy Miller, Tyler Miller, Jordan Miller and Justin Dyches.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tracey’s G-Force family, former co-workers of Gulfstream, Russell Thompson, Raymond Thompson, Benji Rushing, Derrick Reavis, Jeremy Girardeau, Jerry Brown and Hal Miller.

Remembrances may be given to a charity of your choice.

