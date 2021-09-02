Obituary - Tom Paul

Tom Paul, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.He was born Leo Thomas Paul on June 25, 1929, in Crivitz, Wisconsin, to Archie and Anna Weber Paul. One of 10 children, his experiences, sense of humor and education path earned him many beloved colleagues and friends.Tom was known for his outstanding sense of humor, comedic timing with jokes and the ability to befriend anyone who came into his path.After graduation from Crivitz High School in 1948, he went on to earn his B.S. degree in physical education from Oshkosh State University in 1951.From there, he enlisted and served in the United States Army in an artillery unit in Korea. After returning home, he married Betsy Jean Lowis and together they raised a family and continued Tom's career and education.He simultaneously taught and coached at Wausaukee High School in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, and again at Lake Weir High School and Central Florida Junior College in Florida. He then earned his M.S. degree from the University of Florida in 1961 and his doctorate in physical education from Florida State University in 1964.He taught as a professor at East Carolina College in Greenville, N.C., then at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Va., and on to Georgia Southern College, where he retired as head of the HPERN department in 1991.As a youth, Tom excelled at both baseball and basketball. He was a high scoring forward in high school and at Oshkosh State University. He also both taught and enjoyed playing golf and tennis.In retirement, he began wood-turning and carving, taking classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C. This led to purchasing a summer vacation camper, where he and Betsy enjoyed taking classes at the school and making new friends in the Shooting Creek Campground in Haysville, N.C.He is survived by Betsy, his wife of 67 years; his four daughters, Kathy P. Rackley (Lawson), Karen Paul Macbeth, Kim Paul Dais and Kelly Paul Womack (Robbie); 12 grandchildren, Lauren Rackley Mcgouirk (Bill), Katie Rackley Decoudres (Randy), Lawson Rackley Jr. (Amanda), Kason Rackley (Heather), Lea Rackley, Caroline Angell Quinn (James), Tim Dais (Kristi), Ben Dais, Ashleigh Womack Seymour (Erik), Bobby Womack III, Daniel Womack (Ashley) and Brad Womack; 13 great-grandchildren, Sawyer Mcgouirk, Finn Mcgouirk, Meredith Mcgouirk, Anna Grace Decoudres, Amelea Decoudres, Franklin Decoudres, Kendall Rackley, Briar Rackley, Jaxson Dais, Myles Dais, Lilah Dais, Lainey Womack and Tripp Sauers.Tom cherished his family and friends. From teaching and sports friends, church and wood-working friends, and his poker buddies, he will be remembered with laughter and a smile. His jokes and quotes, his knowledge of interesting facts and his ability to perform poems he liked leave us with many great memories.A memorial service will take place at a later time, COVID and hot weather slowing our plans.Tom, TP, Dad, Pa, Great Pa, we want to put your ashes into some fireworks, gather all of your people and celebrate you and have a good, sweet laugh in your honor!Thanks for giving us so much joy.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



