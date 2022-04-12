Obituary - Terry Matthew Patray

Terry Matthew Patray peacefully passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 66.Terry was born October 11, 1955, in Jacksonville, Florida. He moved to Statesboro in 1961 at the age of 6.He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and obtained his college degree from Georgia Southern University.Terry occupied many job positions during his life, but primarily worked in construction building, repairing, remodeling and insulating single-family houses.His true talent was in designing and drafting homes.Terry had an abiding love for his family, friends, football and drawing.His many hobbies and talents included coaching and refereeing football for the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department, and his favorite pasttime was watching his grandson play sports.He was a member of the Snooky’s Restaurant coffee club (SnookPAC).Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Bob G. and Christa Ann Hastings Patray of Statesboro, Georgia.Terry is survived by his brother, Stuart H. Patray of Statesboro; and daughter, Kathryn Elaine Patray Howard, her husband, Josh Howard; and grandson, Brant Portwood, all of St. Marys, Georgia.Visitation for Terry Patray will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home this Wednesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with graveside burial to follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



